Open in App
Fort Lauderdale, FL
See more from this location?
Fort Lauderdale Illustrated

The Faces of PHILANTHROPY

By Site Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CTqwt_0l3NcktD00

Trevor Fried, Tom and Leslie Tworoger, and Dr. Hayward Benson envision Broward as a vibrant place where all people can thrive, feel connected and have the opportunity to reach their full potential. These bold philanthropists partner with the Community Foundation of Broward to ensure every dollar they give makes life better for people in our community.
The Community Foundation’s expert team identifies innovative, strategic ways for giving to fuel real-world solutions to the issues closest to philanthropists’ hearts. By establishing endowed charitable funds at the Community Foundation, Trevor, Tom, Leslie, and Hayward
are cementing their legacy of impact, which will last for generations to come.
These bold philanthropists have peace of mind knowing that with the Community Foundation by their side they are shaping Broward’s future – for good, forever.
Are you ready to BE BOLD? Create your own endowed charitable fund today or through your estate plan. Contact Community Foundation vice president of philanthropic services Nancy Thies at nthies@cfbroward.org or 954-761-9503.

910 E. LAS OLAS BOULEVARD, SUITE 200, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
954.761.9503 | CFBROWARD.ORG

The post The Faces of PHILANTHROPY appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Faces of MARITAL & FAMILY LAW
Fort Lauderdale, FL5 days ago
The Face of PUBLIC RELATIONS and MARKETING
Fort Lauderdale, FL5 days ago
The Face of BEAUTIFUL SMILE
Fort Lauderdale, FL5 days ago
The Face of DENTAL IMPLANT SURGERY and IMPLANT PROSTHODONTICS
Coral Springs, FL5 days ago
The Face of HAIR RESTORATION and TRANSPLANT SURGERY
Boca Raton, FL5 days ago
The Face of LUXURY REAL ESTATE
Fort Lauderdale, FL5 days ago
The Faces of FORT LAUDERDALE
Fort Lauderdale, FL5 days ago
Indulge in Tacos & Tequila at Gulfstream Park
Fort Lauderdale, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy