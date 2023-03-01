A love story is making Miami more beautiful than ever. Dr. David Jativa—a prestigious plastic surgeons—and his wife Dr. Andreina Javita—a sought-after celebrity dentist—specialize in plastic surgery and minimally invasive procedures at New Faces MD.

Dr. David loves is passionate about helping people look their best. He is a dedicated surgeon and charismatic entrepreneur. Similarly, Dr. Andreina is a pioneer of aesthetic dentistry, using new techniques to build beautiful smiles. She strives to provide her patients an out-of-the-ordinary experience.

Both doctors have well-followed social media accounts where they showcase their work. They strive to transform lives and are proud to help patients change the way they look and feel, helping them to regain self-confidence.

Just one look at their social media will certify that many people are delighted with the stories, personalities, and human qualities of Florida’s most desired couple.

14358 BISCAYNE BOULEVARD, NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL

305-848-0008 | NEWFACEMD.COM

The post The Faces of FORT LAUDERDALE appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated .