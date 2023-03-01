Open in App
Fort Lauderdale Illustrated

The Faces of MARITAL & FAMILY LAW

By Site Staff,

5 days ago

Founded by managing partner Rae Chorowski in 1994, Chorowski Clary Saoji & Epstein, P.A is a preeminent marital and family law firm in South Florida. With nearly 60 years of combined experience in family law matters, the attorneys at CCSE specialize in complex cases for high-net-worth clients. Known for uncompromising dedication and skillful management of emotionally charged issues in family disputes, this dynamic team is committed to providing excellent, effective, and ethical legal representation. While successfully resolving most cases through negotiated settlements and mediation, the firm’s attorneys are excellent trial lawyers superbly equipped to litigate cases in the courtroom when a settlement cannot be reached. For divorcing couples or parents who seek superior legal representation but wish to avoid going to court, partners Rae Chorowski and Meghan Clary are also trained in collaborative law, which provides another method for resolving family disputes in an equitable fashion.

600 S. ANDREWS AVENUE, SECOND FLOOR, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
954-525-6566 | CCLAWPA.COM

The post The Faces of MARITAL & FAMILY LAW appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated .

