Construction begins for affordable housing project set to replace North Temple motel

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — The construction for an affordable housing project located at a former North Temple motel site kicked off on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and members of the Salt Lake City Council joined the community and financial partners Tuesday in officiating the construction of Spark , a “mixed-use, mixed-income, transit-oriented” housing development project located at the former Overniter Motel site at 1490 W. North Temple Blvd.

According to the press release, Spark is set to house 200 residential units, with 100 of the units available at rates affordable to households between 20-60% of the area median income and the other 100 units available for those making 70-80% of the median income. The apartment units range from studio to 4-bedroom.

Per the United States Census , the median household income for Salt Lake City residents in 2021 was $65,880.

There will also be a childcare center, outdoor playground and public courtyard on the ground floor. A pedestrian- and bike-friendly walkway will connect Cornell Street to 1460 West.

“Spark will help to fill a critical gap in family-sized affordable housing units, with 63 units ranging from 2-to-4-bedroom in size,” Mendenhall said. “This project will serve the North Temple neighborhood and the community-at-large like no other development in the area.”

The land site was purchased by the Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake City in 2017. The project’s developer, Brinshore Development, estimates that the project will cost about $96 million dollars.

The project is receiving $14.5 million in RDA funds and an additional $1 million from the City’s Housing Stability Division . Other public financial sources come from the Utah Housing Corporation (4% Low-Income Housing Tax Credits), state and federal tax credits, the Olene Walker Housing Loan Fund and Salt Lake County funds. The project is also financed by private companies including Goldman Sachs and Citi Community Capital.

“Because of the RDA’s acquisition of the property and $14.5 million in financing, Spark is able to deliver elevated public benefits,” said SLC Council Member Alejandro Puy. “As representatives of the west side of Salt Lake City, Council Member [Victoria] Petro and I applaud this unique project and are excited to see its construction begin.”

