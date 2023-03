Andrew & Garrett also talk Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns.

It's a brand new We're Live, Pal! as Andrew Zarian and I talk the latest news in wrestling.

We discussed all the reasons why Cody Rhodes needs to beat Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal titles at WrestleMania. We also talked about "Moonshine Brock" as well as wondered who in the fanbase Bray Wyatt is for.

We talked about Kenny Omega's podcast interview with Renee Paquette and went over the quotes of interest.

Lastly, we looked at AEW's week in the Bay Area and talked about the CM Punk and FTR rumors.

You can watch the show above or listen on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or wherever you get your podcasts in addition to the link below.



Click Here To Listen for free