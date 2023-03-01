CIF basketball regionals: State playoff scores from the Fresno area. Several advanced

Top-seed Clovis West High defeated No. 16 St. Ignatius College-San Francisco 78-73 in the opening round of the CIF Northern California boys basketball Division I regionals on Tuesday.

The Golden Eagles will next face No. 9 Granada-Livermore on Thursday. Granada defeated Sacred Heart Cathedral 65-58.

In another Division I game, No. 7 Clovis North lost to No. 10 San Ramon Valley 63-59.

Division II: No. 6 San Joaquin Memorial rolled past No. 11 Santa Cruz 76-51 in NorCal. The Panthers will host No. 14 California-San Ramon after the Grizzlies defeated No. 3 Sacramento 69-63.

▪ Division IV: No. 13 Kingsburg lost to No. 4 Monterey 66-55 in NorCal. In the SoCal bracket, No. 16 Tulare Western fell to top-seed Valencia 89-50. No. 5 Porterville lost to No. 12 Beaumont 61-43.

▪ Division V: No. 5 Sierra defeated No. 12 Gridley 71-46 in NorCal. No. 6 Kerman beat No. 11 Vacaville Christian 84-51 and No. 14 Madera South lost to No. 3 Ripon Christian 61-44. Thursday, Sierra plays at No. 4 Fortune Early College Prep-Sacramento and Kerman plays at No. 3 Ripon Christian.

Girls basketball

▪ Division I: No. 5 Clovis came from behind to defeat No. 12 Vanden-Fairfield 73-71. No. 9 Buchanan fell to No. 8 Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland 70-44. Thursday, Clovis plays at No. 4 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa.

▪ Division II: No. 4 Central defeated No. 13 St. Francis-Sacramento 67-53, while No. 11 San Joaquin Memorial rallied to defeat No. 6 Whitney-Rocklin 51-48. Thursday, Central hosts No. 5 Moreau Catholic-Hayward and SJM plays at No. 3 Monte Vista-Danville.

▪ Division III: No. 9 Caruthers defeated No. 8 Evergreen Valley-San Jose 62-51. Thursday, Caruthers plays at No. 1 University-San Francisco. No. 12 Clovis East lost to No. 5 Granada-Livermore 62-60.

▪ Division IV: In the SoCal bracket, No. 6 Porterville defeated Notre Dame Academy-Los Angeles 63-48. Thursday, Porterville plays at No. 3 Campbell Hall-North Hollywood.

▪ Division V: In NorCal, No. 15 Reedley lost to No. 2 Santa Cruz 73-33. No. 14 Tulare Union lost to No. 3 Bret Harte-Angels Camp 58-38. In SoCal, No. 16 Lindsay lost to top-seeded Gahr-Cerritos 51-24.