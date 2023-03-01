Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia State eliminated from Sun Belt tourney when rally falls short

By Stan Awtrey - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u51VV_0l3NZlA700

Moments after Georgia State saw its basketball season end, first-year coach Jonas Hayes was already starting to look toward next year.

“We will never forget how this feels,” Hayes said after Tuesday’s 81-76 loss to Texas State in the opening round of the Sun Belt Tournament in Pensacola, Fla. “We don’t ever want to have a repeat of this feeling. And if it’s 10:12 p.m., we’re starting at 10:13. It starts tonight.”

The scene was far different than a year ago, when a veteran Georgia State team won the tournament and reached the NCAA Tournament. This year’s team, with little experience returning, battled through injuries and adversity to end the season 10-21, concluding with an eight-game losing streak.

“I’m excited about our guy’s effort,” Hayes said. “Our guys never found it in their spirit to give up or give in. That’s something we can build on. We’ll move forward. We’ll get better.”

The Panthers will have sophomore Collin Moore back for a full season. He missed the first 18 games with a thumb injury and has emerged as the team’s top player since his return. He had a team-high 25 points and eight rebounds against Texas State.

“Get back and keep working,” Moore said, “I watch a lot of Kobe (Bryant) videos, watching him push himself to exhaustion. I’m going to do that this summer.”

The Panthers also saw a rejuvenated Dwon Odom in the tournament. He effectively drove to the basket and scored 18 points.

“We saw a mismatch and we kept feeding him,” Moore said. “He was getting to the rack and scoring very well.”

Georgia State trailed 41-31 at halftime, but in the second half transformed what was once a 15-point deficit all the way down to four points. But Texas State used a 6-0 spurt to regain control and the Panthers were not able to get closer than five again.

“Our guys buckled down and showed conviction to come back,” Hayes said. “We had Dwon and Collin making shots. We showed a lot of poise and that’s something we can take away from it.”

Kaleb Scott came off the bench to added 10 points and five rebounds and Brenden Tucker had 10 points and six rebounds.

Texas State (14-18) had five players in double figures, including Atlanta-area ex-pats Drue Drinnon and Tyrel Morgan. Drinnon, who played at East Jackson and Pebblebrook, scored 16 points, and Morgan, who played at Hughes, scored 14 points with seven rebounds.

“I thought our guys played great in spurts,” Hayes said. “Our decision making was lacking at key points, but I don’t want to take anything away from Texas State. They brought it to us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xuoBM_0l3NZlA700

Credit: Sun Belt

GSU women win Sun Belt opener

The Georgia State women continued their dominance over South Alabama with a 59-44 win in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday. The No. 12 seeded Panthers beat the Jaguars for the sixth straight time and advance to the second round to play No. 5 Old Dominion on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The Panthers (12-20) limited South Alabama to just 25% shooting and posted their widest margin of victory this season.

Mikyla Tolivert had 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists, and Deasia Merril added 16 points and eight rebounds.

“These two have led our team all year, so it’s no coincidence that they led us today,” coach Gene Hill said. “They’ve really stepped up and have been great leaders every day in practice. I’m happy that they were able to come out and reap the benefits and show everyone what kind of talent they have.”

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Georgia Tech salvages win over Georgia as brothers duel
Atlanta, GA17 hours ago
Combine scores for former Jackets Charlie Thomas, Keion White
Atlanta, GA7 hours ago
Marcus Carroll takes on role as No. 1 back at Georgia State
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Photos: Kennesaw State celebrates first NCAA Tournament berth
Kennesaw, GA18 hours ago
Class 5A blog: Championships feature No. 1 vs. No. 2 in boys and girls
Warner Robins, GA6 hours ago
Kennesaw State makes history with first trip to NCAA Tournament
Kennesaw, GA21 hours ago
Amir Abdur-Rahim credits his dad with helping Owls win ASUN
Kennesaw, GA16 hours ago
Photos: Yellow Jackets salvage final game of baseball series against UGA
Atlanta, GA16 hours ago
Georgia Tech intends to make noise at ACC Tournament
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Bulldogs hammer Jackets with six home runs
Athens, GA1 day ago
Class 7A: Semifinal coverage from Georgia State
Norcross, GA1 day ago
Bulldogs hand Jackets first loss in college baseball
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Savannah St. Andrew’s squeaks past Newnan Heritage in tight tilt
Newnan, GA1 day ago
Photos: Wheeler tops Grayson in Class 7A boys semifinals
Marietta, GA1 day ago
Class 4A: Semifinal coverage from Fort Valley State
Griffin, GA1 day ago
Close Encounter: Douglasville Alexander nips Woodstock Etowah
Woodstock, GA1 day ago
Wheeler guard Collier wins Naismith national player of year award
Marietta, GA4 hours ago
Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian earns stressful win over Swainsboro
Swainsboro, GA2 days ago
Not for the faint of heart: Fayetteville Fayette County topples Savannah Benedictine Military
Fayetteville, GA1 day ago
Augusta Westside escapes close call with Decatur Columbia
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Hawks give up 37-point quarter in loss to Heat
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Bradley’s Buzz: Even with Ridder, should Falcons draft QB in Round 1?
Atlanta, GA4 hours ago
Dahlonega Lumpkin County overpowers Savannah Calvary Day in thorough fashion
Dahlonega, GA2 days ago
Jahmyr Gibbs: Georgia Tech helped ‘make me who I am today’
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Broderick Jones addresses Jalen Carter’s ‘character issues’
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Sports Insider: Closer looks at Atlanta United, baseball’s big money
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Exclusive Q&A: Hawks owner Tony Ressler on recent changes within team leadership
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Photos: Atlanta United faces Toronto at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United 1, Toronto 1
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
NASCAR star Chase Elliott of Dawsonville needs surgery after snowboarding accident
Dawsonville, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy