NBA world reacts to Grizzlies hilariously trolling Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Memphis came away with a 121-109 victory over the short-handed Lakers without LeBron James. There is some notable bad blood between the two teams, which led to the Grizzlies trolling their defeated foe on social media.

Memphis benefitted from an excellent performance from star point guard Ja Morant, finishing with a 39-point triple-double to help propel his team to the win.

After the game, the Grizzlies took to social media to troll the Lakers, posting a picture of noted LeBron James fan and Fox Sports personality Shannon Sharpe pointing to the letter L.

Shannon Sharpe famously sparked the rivalry between these two teams in their last matchup back in January. He and Ja Morant had an on-court incident with a number of other Grizzlies players involved.

The NBA world certainly took notice of this post by the Grizzlies social media team and offered their opinion on this hilarious troll.

Sharpe took notice of this jab, and fired back by calling the Grizzlies organization “petty”.

“Y’all just being petty now,” tweeted Sharpe.

It doesn’t look like this drama between these two teams is going away any time soon if this post by the Grizzlies is any indication. Los Angeles will get their chance at redemption on March 7th when they head home to Crypto Arena to face off against the Grizzlies yet again.

