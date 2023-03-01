Open in App
Kansas City, MO
3 police officers shot executing a search warrant in Missouri; 18-hour standoff ends

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

5 days ago
Three police officers were shot in Kansas City on Tuesday night while executing a search warrant at a home.

The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard, KCTV reported. A standoff with the suspect was ongoing as of 2:30 p.m. EST Wednesday.

Update 10:18 p.m. EST March 1: A SWAT team, with assistance from the FBI were able to end the standoff Wednesday afternoon.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Andy Bell, one male was found dead at the scene and a female was discovered with no injuries, The Kansas City Star and KCUR Radio reported. She is now in police custody.

The standoff lasted 18 hours, KSHB-TV reported.

Bell said two other people were taken into custody and detained Tuesday night.

SWAT teams entered the home after hours of surveillance, Bell said.

“(Missouri State Highway Patrol’s) SWAT team, along with the FBI Kansas City SWAT team, did make a physical entry into the house, essentially to secure the residence -- going methodically, room by room by room,” Bell told reporters. “That’s where they found a deceased male and the female.

“Our investigators, just now being able to enter the house, they’re going to have to go through this house to collect evidence, make identification on the deceased and actually determine how he became deceased,” Bell added. “That’s going to take a while.”

-- Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Original report: The officers were in stable condition with wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas on Twitter said that three officers were injured Tuesday evening.

“We’ve been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be. I am praying for a full recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely,” said Lucas on Twitter.

According to KCTV , the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the officers knocked at the door of the home and were shot after trying to enter.

The officers returned fire, the MSHP said. It was not known if anyone inside the home was injured.

