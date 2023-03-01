Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central 57, Woodburn 40
Crescent Valley 66, Corvallis 55
Silverton 55, Dallas 20
Wilsonville 56, Canby 36
OSAA State Championship=
Class 6A=
First Round=
Barlow 68, South Salem 41
Beaverton 64, Central Catholic 25
Benson 65, Liberty 43
Clackamas 84, Sunset 26
Jefferson PDX 66, Sherwood 45
Jesuit 72, Sandy 29
Lakeridge 53, Nelson 46
McMinnville 65, Southridge 48
Oregon City 65, McNary 34
Sheldon 57, Cleveland 49
West Linn 46, Newberg 32
West Salem 45, Tigard 42
Willamette 66, Westview 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
