Oregon State
The Associated Press

Tuesday's Scores

5 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central 57, Woodburn 40

Crescent Valley 66, Corvallis 55

Silverton 55, Dallas 20

Wilsonville 56, Canby 36

OSAA State Championship=

Class 6A=

First Round=

Barlow 68, South Salem 41

Beaverton 64, Central Catholic 25

Benson 65, Liberty 43

Clackamas 84, Sunset 26

Jefferson PDX 66, Sherwood 45

Jesuit 72, Sandy 29

Lakeridge 53, Nelson 46

McMinnville 65, Southridge 48

Oregon City 65, McNary 34

Sheldon 57, Cleveland 49

West Linn 46, Newberg 32

West Salem 45, Tigard 42

Willamette 66, Westview 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

