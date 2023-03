Scientist

Long noncoding RNAs and Microproteins Can Spark Cancer—or Sometimes Squelch It By Rachael Moeller Gorman, 5 days ago

As a PhD student at the University of Münster in the early 2000s, Sven Diederichs would bike three kilometers each morning to a compact lab ...