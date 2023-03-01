Zakai Zeigler injured, Tennessee takes down Arkansas on Senior Night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee sent their seniors out of Thompson-Boling Arena with a win, pulling past Arkansas 75-57.

Vols’ sophomore Zakai Zeigler went down early in the first half with a left knee injury, he did not return the rest of the game and is under further evaluation as of the end of the contest.

After Zeigler was helped off the court, Arkansas was able to put the contest within one, but staying close for the Razorbacks didn’t last long.

Points on the inside helped elevate the Vols over Arkansas early on, their first 12 of 13 coming from the paint. That spot continued to pay off, 71 percent of the Vols’ points coming from the paint at the half and 42 of their 75 overall.

Tennessee took a 10-point lead as the break approached, their largest of the first half. Heading to the locker room the Vols had a nine-point advantage over Arkansas that only increased as the second half unfolded.

Santiago Vescovi excelled on Senior Night, leading the team with 18 points. Olivier Nkamhoua was a close second, producing two dunks and 16 points.

Tennessee never lost their lead en route to their fifth consecutive victory over the Razorbacks inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee is set to face off against Auburn at 2 p.m. on March 4 in Alabama.

