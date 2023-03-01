Open in App
Knoxville, TN
See more from this location?
WATE

Zakai Zeigler injured, Tennessee takes down Arkansas on Senior Night

By Casey Kay,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tApN2_0l3NSxpU00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee sent their seniors out of Thompson-Boling Arena with a win, pulling past Arkansas 75-57.

Vols’ sophomore Zakai Zeigler went down early in the first half with a left knee injury, he did not return the rest of the game and is under further evaluation as of the end of the contest.

Opening run fuels Lady Vols past Kentucky

After Zeigler was helped off the court, Arkansas was able to put the contest within one, but staying close for the Razorbacks didn’t last long.

Points on the inside helped elevate the Vols over Arkansas early on, their first 12 of 13 coming from the paint. That spot continued to pay off, 71 percent of the Vols’ points coming from the paint at the half and 42 of their 75 overall.

Tennessee took a 10-point lead as the break approached, their largest of the first half. Heading to the locker room the Vols had a nine-point advantage over Arkansas that only increased as the second half unfolded.

Vols slump continues, fall to Texas A&M

Santiago Vescovi excelled on Senior Night, leading the team with 18 points. Olivier Nkamhoua was a close second, producing two dunks and 16 points.

Tennessee never lost their lead en route to their fifth consecutive victory over the Razorbacks inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee is set to face off against Auburn at 2 p.m. on March 4 in Alabama.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
March for Meals
Knoxville, TN24 minutes ago
Lady Vols fall to Gamecocks in second-half effort for the SEC Championship
Knoxville, TN20 hours ago
Auburn’s second-half surge deals Vols loss
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City, county leaders finalize plan for funding of multiuse stadium in Knoxville
Knoxville, TN1 hour ago
Remembering Lisa Edwards
Knoxville, TN8 hours ago
Strength competition brings athletes of all levels
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Missing 80-year-old woman found safe in Middle Tennessee
Knoxville, TN19 hours ago
Free-throw accuracy sends Tennessee past Kentucky
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Daniel Boone at Bearden HSGB
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Lady Vols preview ahead of the SEC tournament
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Lady Vols complete comeback, clinch spot in SEC Tournament Championship
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Strength competition highlights athletes in Knoxville
Knoxville, TN23 hours ago
Authorities looking for missing 80-year-old woman
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Growth in downtown Morristown
Morristown, TN2 days ago
Knoxville Olympian shares humble beginnings in new book
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Knoxville Man Show and Job Fair returns
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
KFD responds to weather-related calls
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
First Friday of March
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Rodent droppings found at Knoxville restaurant
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
WWE SmackDown returning to Knoxville
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Knox Catholic girls basketball wins D-II AA State Title
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
UT club hockey team prepares ahead of national tournament
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
From coal country to the Olympics to Knoxville: Bill Schmidt shares his story in new book
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Cost of downtown Knoxville Smokies stadium balloons to $114 million
Knoxville, TN59 minutes ago
80-year-old woman found safe in Clarksville
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Local realtor starring in TV show
Knoxville, TN5 days ago
Waffle House in Powell closes for rebuild
Powell, TN21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy