NEVER TO BE FORGOTTEN: Five Tugas looking for first national title in CFK history

Dr. Jonathan Gueverra did not hide the fact he wants a national championship at The College of the Florida Keys.

“Just think, whoever gets the first medal will go down in school history,” said Gueverra. “It will be huge, never to be forgotten.”

The school’s president may get his wish this week as five members of the CFK swim team qualified for the NJCAA National Championships — which will be held from Wednesday to Saturday, March 1-4, in Buffalo, New York — during just the third season of the Tugas’ existence and the second time being in a collegiate postseason series.

“If you don’t start thinking about yourself as a champion, you’re never going to make that,” Gueverra told the team during a sendoff breakfast at the college on Monday, Feb. 27. “Yes, you want to have fun, but the goal is to win. Everybody has good days and better days, and you want to make sure you have a better day when you are there. So, when you are there, you show them a lot of Keys Pride and Tugas Pride because you just didn’t practice and then drive three-and-a-half hours, and fly five, just to go have fun. You can have fun here, so you need to swim your heart out while you are three, because you may never get this chance again in your lifetime.”

Four of the five Tugas making the trip will be in action on Wednesday, as Marian Biddle will compete in both the 50-yard breaststroke and 200-yard individual medley, Ricardo Jolly will also enter the 50-yard breaststroke and Ericka Augst in the 200-yard IM, while Graham Murza swims the first of his four events, the 1,000-yard breaststroke.

Augst and Murza, who both boast the school record in every individual event and qualified for all 18 events at the national championships, are back in the water on Thursday, March 2, in the 400-yard IM. Augts, who has been with the CFK swim program since its inception, and Murza accomplished the feat of qualifying in all 18 events by swimming different styles and distances throughout the season, but both had to chose just four to race in the national championships.

“I really like the 400 IM, and I love the breaststroke so I wanted to go with one of those,” said Augst, who will compete in the 100-yard breaststroke on Friday and 200-yard breaststroke on Saturday. Murza settled on the 1,000 yard freestyle, 400-yard IM, 100-yard backstroke on Friday, and 200-yard backstroke come Saturday.

“I never thought I’d be competing again,” said Murza, adding he started swimming again to get back into shape but is entering the championships expecting to have a legitimate shot at a title.

“Unfortunately, some of the other events I’m better at came on the same day as the backstrokes, so I wanted to focus on them and not tire myself out,” said Murza, who is ranked fifth in the 100-yard backstroke in the nation, just three seconds off the top-seeded swimmers’ best time.

Similar to Murza, Miranda College also started coming to the pool on a daily basis after a diving test convinced her she needed to learn how to swim more efficiently, right about the same time Tugas coach Lori Bosco was thinking about starting the program.

“So I stuck with it and here we are today,” said College, who will compete in the 100-yard IM on Friday and 50-yard butterfly on Saturday. “I’m pretty good at the butterfly for very short distances.”

Biddle and Jolly, as well, did not come to CFK thinking about the swim team, but will still be swimming in Buffalo this week — Biddle also in the 500-yard freestyle, and 50-yard butterfly, and Jolly racing in the 100-yard IM, 100-yard breaststroke, and 200-yard breaststroke.

“I came here I was focusing on my school work and coach Lori had to fight me to get me back in the pool,” said Jolly, who noted he first started swimming in the Bahamas at the age of 6 to help with his asthma. “This has been a breath of fresh air.”

Biddle furthered that her coach has “put so much energy into this,” and is appreciative of the opportunity.

The Tugas practiced on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Erie Community College, prior to the NJCAA team banquet, in hopes of being able to complete the school president’s request of bringing home a national championship.

“Have fun, but take it seriously, because you are not only representing yourself, you are also representing the school,” said school vice president Michael McPherson. ‘We are really proud of you and our hearts are with you, we hope you do your personal best.”