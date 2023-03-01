Conchs pound out 22 base hits as pitching shuts down Lions in sweep

Trailing for the first time — after sweeping the preseason set the weekend prior — the Key West High baseball team needed just a single frame to change the momentum against Westminster Academy, on Friday, Feb. 24, to open up a 12-5 win in the first of two, which the Conchs carried into the second game on Saturday, Feb. 25, leading to a 10-0 mercy-rule victory against the Royal Lions at Rex Weech Field.

“Westminster is a talented team, they are just still young and building up,” said Key West coach Ralph Henriquez. “They have a couple of guys, like the one who led the first game off with a home run and is going to Pitt, so they have some guys who have a lot of talent, but from our perspective, our pitching has been what we thought it was going to be.”

Despite not having his best outing, Conchs southpaw Jacob Burnham held strong on Friday, allowing three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five through the first four frames to keep his club in striking distance, and Key West took advantage in the fifth, sparked by a bases-clearing triple off the bat of Jack Haggard. It would be the first of two three-RBI triples for the Conchs senior outfielder during the two-game set, also driving a shot to right field on Saturday.

Harrard’s triple evened the score on Friday, and then he came to score on a wild pitch, which put his club up for good, as following in the at-bat was a single by Wyatt Kuhn, three walks with bases loaded, and a fielding error that made it a six-run advantage for the Conchs.

In total, Key West had seven walks and nine hits — doubles by Jose Perdigon and Caden Pichardo, and singles from Noah Burnham, Anthony Lariz, Greenberg, Dowling and two by Haggard — which was more than enough for Andris “Lucky” Barrso to close out the win giving up a run on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts across the final three innings.

A night later, Felix Ong was simply too much for the Lions to handle putting just four runners on base on three hits and a walk during five innings of shutout ball in which he struck out nine, while Marlin Takovich did give up a walk but struck out the side in the sixth to secure the series sweep.

“In week 1, Jacob was solid against St. Thomas and was just a bit elevated on his pitches this week but even though he was missing his spots, he still hung in there and went four innings,” Henriquez said about the Conchs pitching staff. “Felix was sitting 89 to 94 and in the second part of the game, he started throwing a breaking ball for a strike and had nine punchouts with a walk. I was also glad to see Marlin, who threw one inning [Saturday], look much improved from last outing, he was 90 with a good slider, and then, of course, Lucky was lights out giving up only three ground balls.”

Even though the bats were not particularly needed on Saturday, with Ong dealing, the Conchs were able to score 22 runs on 19 hits in the two-game set, led once again by Haggard on Saturday, who was 3-for-4 with a triple and five RBI, as well as Perdigon, who has had a trio of hits including a double. Pichardo doubled as well in the win, Dowling had his second career hit, while Greenberg and Lariz also reached with a base knock.

“It’s definitely contagious,” said Haggard. “We have been working really hard on putting up good at-bats and it’s showing. My triples wouldn’t be anything without the guys getting on in front of me, they’d be run triples without any runs, but it turns into six because the other guys are also having good at-bats. We have been really consistent lately and hopefully, we can take that into next week and the rest of the season.”

After winning four straight, including the preseason, to begin the year, Key West will look to keep up its unbeaten start on Friday and Saturday, March 3-4, against West Broward, with the first pitch at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

