Hurricanes rally late for first victory of campaign

Coming up just shy of a victory through its first four ball games of the 2023 campaign, the Coral Shores High baseball team was in need of a victory on Monday, Feb. 27, when first-year program ABF Academy Hialeah made the trip to Founders Park.

Despite giving up four runs in the first inning, the Hurricanes and starting pitcher Tate Brumbalow settled into the game, allowing just three more runs through the next four innings of work to give his team a chance to come back, which Coral Shores did right away with a six-run outburst in the bottom of the first en route to a 16-7 victory on the Upper Keys diamond. The first inning-rally was aided by RBI singles from Dylan Bloom, Ian Anderson and AJ Putetti, and in the third, the Hurricanes scored once more on hits from Donovan Thiery and Putetti, but Hialeah struck back with three runs in the fourth to bring that game back even at 7. Those would be the final runs for the Cowboys, but not the Hurricanes, who score four runs in each of their final two at-bats for the convincing victory.

The combination of Bloom and Anderson, with a single and double, respectively, retook the lead for Coral Shores with a run in the bottom of the fourth, and then in the final two innings, the Hurricanes scored their eight runs on just one hit, a three-run double by Campbell Lavoie, as the ‘Canes also collected four walks, three errors and two hit batters in those frames.

Brumbalow finished with seven strikeouts, while Riley O’Berry did not allow a run and just a walk and hit in the final two innings.

After losing by a combined four runs and tying the first preseason contest, Coral Shores will now look for a second consecutive victory for the first time this season when at Somerset Silver Palms on Wednesday, March 1, at 3:30 p.m.

jwcooke@keysnews.com