Dolphins win second straight to begin season

After getting its final chance to win the South Florida Baseball Conference championship washed away during the title tilt, the Marathon High baseball team has been on a mission to get back to that contest again, as thus far the Dolphins have opened with a pair of decisive victories, 12-7 and 12-0, against a second straight SFBC opponent, Ransom Everglades.

Outside of a six-run frame by Ransom in the second inning, Marathon pitching held the Raiders off the board, as Dylan Ziels struck out 13 through five frames on the mound, with Ryan Yablon closing out the win with two innings of one-run work on two hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Despite the dominance on the hill, outside the second inning, Marathon still needed to make a third-inning comeback sparked by a trio of walks and a single by Gavin Leal.

Marathon took control of the game with six more runs in the next two frames, in the fourth on singles by Yablon, and Gavin Leal, along with a sacrifice fly by Dylan Globe and in the fifth, Micah Saunders started the at-bat with an infield single, which was followed by a walk and two Ransom errors to double up the score.

Aiden Gonzalez and Gabe Leal also had hits in the winning effort for Marathon, as it takes its unbeaten mark into a home game against Posnack Day School on Thursday, March 2, at 4 p.m.

