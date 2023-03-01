Collaboration, cooperation amid migrant landings in the Florida Keys

Since October, upward of 5,000 migrants from Cuba and Haiti have landed in the Florida Keys on makeshift boats or overloaded sailing vessels.

The state is on pace to break last year’s record of 6,182. Migrant landings in Florida are now more than 400% higher than they were a year ago at this time.

But while those numbers are staggering, the “alphabet soup” of government agencies collaborating to control and manage the unparalleled situation is just as astonishing. Likewise, the combined time and expense of all these efforts has stretched agencies to the limit.

In the early stages, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was thrust into action almost by default. Sheriff Rick Ramsay said his deputies were initially dealing with food, water and shelter needs for the migrants. He described a surge around the Christmas and New Year’s Day as a “mass migration crisis” and said the frequency and volume of the events were exhausting local resources.

On Jan. 6, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a 60-day state of emergency, which triggered a Florida National Guard’s activation to assist with increased landings from the Dry Tortugas to the Upper Keys. Two dozen officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, roughly 20 Florida Highway Patrol troopers and 20 Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers from other parts of the state were sent to the Keys.

Other agencies managing this crisis include the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Monroe County Emergency Management, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, as well as local law enforcement.

MCSO’s role has diminished appreciably since early January because of the additional assistance and because more of the migrant vessels are getting intercepted further out at sea.

“This mass migration was not a state or local issue. It was a national issue,” said Ramsay, underscoring the need for agency assistance. “At the height of this, we were responding to 10 incidents a day, forcing us to pull resources to send out boats for search and rescue. And while we were not legally required to respond, we assessed medical needs, handled emergencies and performed head counts, all while still performing our normal duties.

“When we were forced to deploy three officers for 20-30 arriving migrants, it led to delays in responding to emergency situations, patrol duties, responding to automobile crashes, follow-ups and investigations. It also flooded our dispatch lines and the 911 system.”

Ramsay said he believes the catalyst for receiving additional state and national support was the temporarily closure of Dry Tortugas National Park at the start of the year after a mass migrant landing at Fort Jefferson.

In January, the Department of Homeland Security also increased legal pathways for those desiring to come to the United States and the associated penalties for those who enter the country illegally via maritime borders.

“Cubans and Haitians who take to the sea and land on U.S. soil will be ineligible for the parole process and will be placed in removal proceedings,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a prepared statement. “(Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection) maintain a continual presence with air and sea assets in the Florida Straits and in the Caribbean Sea. Those attempting to enter unlawfully by sea will be interdicted and repatriated, consistent with U.S. law, policies and international treaty obligations.”

While landings have decreased since the surge two months ago, the combined efforts continue. Two base camps were set up recently to house state law enforcement officers, one around Mile Marker 88.5 on eight vacant, privately owned lots and another behind Marathon City Hall at Oceanfront Park. These popup facilities are not migrant holding areas, as some have speculated. Two state officials said the bases are subject to need and not tied to the 60-day emergency order, which means they will likely remain in place beyond March 6.

A tour of the Marathon camp conducted led by FWC Southwest Division PIO Forest Rothchild revealed six “bergs,” which are container-like housing for the FDLE and FWC law enforcement personnel stationed there. Each sleeps 16, but there are only 30 officers on site now. There is also a communal dining tent along with a laundry facility just added last week. Each officer is on a nine-day schedule, with seven days of engagement, allowing time to travel to and from home on each end.

Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner has been the point person for the multi-agency efforts. She called the work a “true partnership, demonstrated by how well all the agencies have been communicating on a local level.”

Weiner added that at the height of the influx, there were 272 additional state and national agency personnel in the Keys. They were housed in Keys hotels until rooms became scarce at the onset of high tourist season. Now, they are at the base camps.

In 2022, $93,000 in local tax money was expended on migrant removals, she said, and that this year, that’s expected to decrease because of the state involvement. She added that no migrants are being processed in the Keys but are instead transported to Broward County for processing by the federal government.

Alecia Collins, communications director for FDEM, said her agency has been in the mix for less than two weeks and is still navigating their role. They established the base camps and said providing housing for as many law enforcement personnel is a priority.

Collins also feels that the large presence of law enforcement in the Keys has been a deterrent for additional migration efforts. But at the same time, these professionals’ primary purpose is to provide the migrants the proper safety and guidance after their treacherous journeys.

rtamborrino123@gmail.com