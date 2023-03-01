Key West looks ahead on e-bike issues

The City of Key West wants to regulate e-bikes and electric scooters, starting with a workshop scheduled at City Hall on Thursday, March 2, at 5 p.m.

Such modes of conveyance have become a hot-button topic among city leaders, including City Commissioner Sam Kaufman.

“These things have become fast, and I am no saint. My kids ride them, but we are committed to making our city streets as safe as possible, and this is one part of that,” said Kaufman.

Thus far, the State of Florida has prohibited municipalities from regulating e-bikes and scooters. That could be about to change.

“The state is looking at letting us regulate these things,” said Kaufman. “And we need to be able to. There is a lot of danger associated between riders and pedestrians.”

During Hurricane Ian, many in Key West lost their sole source of transportation through e-bikes, mainly because they weren’t regulated.

“FEMA has been denying claims for people with e-bikes and scooters, and I don’t understand it,” said City Commissioner Clayton Lopez. “We live on an island, and this is a legitimate form of transportation that should be recognized by the government. But because it is not regulated, it is not. And these folks have lost their primary mode of transportation.”

Part of the City of Key West’s Strategic Plan is making city streets and sidewalks safer.

“That is all we are trying to do,” said Kaufman.

Commissioner Jimmy Weekley reiterated those comments at a commission meeting earlier this year.

“We need to look at this,” said Weekley. “I know it is dangerous for our tourists and locals alike.”

The city has received numerous complaints from pedestrians and bikers that believe they are being bullied by e-bike or scooter riders that don’t follow current pedestrian laws.

The city is looking at the enforcement of traffic signs, sidewalks and other rules that other forms of transportation must observe.

But community members have the chance to voice their opinions at the workshop on Thursday.

“This is important because people need to come out and tell us what they are thinking,” said Kaufman. “Otherwise, how do we know how to address this issue? It has kind of developed on its own.”

Residents who can’t attend in person cam watch the meeting online or participate through Zoom at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.