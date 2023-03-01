Business hurricane re-entry placards available

The application period for Monroe County Emergency Management’s 2023 Business Placard Early Re-entry Program is open1 through Friday, April 28, at 5 p.m.

There will be no exceptions after this time to apply for the 2023 business placard, according to Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.

The program allows essential businesses and non-profits based in Monroe County timely access into the Florida Keys to assist in restoring community lifelines more efficiently and timely.

Placards are only valid in the year they are issued. There is only one application form to fill out each year. Do not apply until you have read and compiled the required documentation described on the placard web page. A link to the application and program details are available at http://www.monroecountyem.com/placardprogram. Applications will be reviewed within 21 working days.

Each registered business is allowed to bring in only their essential personnel; it does not include friends and family of those workers. Entering the county under a State of Emergency using a placard grants access to an area that has not been deemed safe. Basic life-support resources may not be available after a major event; those entering with a placard must be self-sufficient for 14 days with shelter, food and water.

“Disaster response takes the effort of an entire community,” said Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner. “Sharing your business’s skills and resources when needed most contributes to a swift recovery for all.”

Residents who wish to obtain or renew a Monroe County Early Re-entry Placard for 2023 may do so through the Monroe County Emergency Reserve Corps at http://www.mercorps.org. Hurricane recovery courses are required for residents to receive the placard.

Also, re-entry windshield stickers for residents can be picked up at Monroe County Tax Collector offices throughout the Florida Keys with proof of residency and vehicle registration. For information and locations to obtain stickers, visit http://www.monroecountyem.com/reentrystickers.

Hurricane season begins June 1.