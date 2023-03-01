Open in App
Monroe County, FL
The Key West Citizen

Bus fire closes U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 63

5 days ago

U.S. 1 was shut down in both directions late Tuesday morning after a large bus caught fire at Mile Marker 63.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze quickly, but the roadway was shut down for an “extended period of time,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. The road was reopened at 2 p.m.

Florida Department of Transportation representatives were on the scene assessing the condition of the bridge at the scene of the fire, Linhardt said.

According to local television news reports, a doubledecker bus taking 60 passengers to Key West caught on fire along the Long Key Bridge, also known as the Dante B. Fascell Bridge, which connects Long Key and Conch Key.

