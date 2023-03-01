Lockdown defense propels Brennan past San Antonio Taft in regional quarterfinals of 6A Texas boys basketball playoffs

Fueled by dominant defense throughout the second half and a 21-point performance by sophomore guard Kingston Flemings, San Antonio Brennan rumbled to a 73-52 win over San Antonio Taft on Tuesday to punch a return ticket to the Region IV-6A boys basketball tournament

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — San Antonio Brennan has built a reputation around its high-scoring offense that can burn up the nets in a hurry, but the Bears' defense has been what has sparked their recent hot streak.

The Bears utilized their pressure defense to win their seventh game in a row, beating San Antonio Taft in a runaway 73-52 win in the regional quarterfinals round of the Class 6A Texas high school boys basketball playoffs Tuesday night at the Northside Gym.

The victory represents the Bears' 25th win in their last 26 games, and punches Brennan's ticket to the Region IV-6A boys basketball tournament for the second consecutive year.

“We came out and played really well in the first half,” San Antonio Brennan head coach Koty Cowgill said.

“We then played stagnate and settled too much, did not have many ball reversals. The kids blogged down that second half and locked down defensively to make some great plays.”

The Bears did not have to go too far to scout one of their next potential opponents, as San Antonio Harlan battled San Antonio Warren immediately afterward in the second game of an all-Northside ISD regional quarterfinals doubleheader Tuesday, after all four District 29-6A teams made it through the first two rounds of the playoffs.

During district play, the Bears swept San Antonio Taft and their only setback since early December came at the hands of San Antonio Warren, which handed Brennan a 76-70 loss in their last meeting nearly a month ago.

San Antonio Brennan turned to its stifling defense all season long, and Tuesday night served as another reminder of how effective and impactful the Bears' dominant defense can be in a close contest.

San Antonio Taft kept pace with the Bears through most of the opening half, but that didn't stop San Antonio Brennan from charging out of the gate to seize a multi-possession lead just seconds into the game.

Sophomore guard Kingston Flemings slashed to the basket for a layup to get the scoring started.

Flemings' first bucket of the night was quickly followed up by an Isaiah Ward jumped and a 3-pointer by Talon Todd, which gave Brennan a 7-0 lead a minute into the game and forced Taft to call timeout to regroup.

San Antonio Taft came off its early timeout and started to chip away at the Bears' lead. The Raiders were able to take a 14-13 edge by the end of the opening quarter — their first lead of the night — after finishing the quarter on a 7-2 run that was sparked by Dorrian Gooding.

Brennan's Camden Cowgill opened the second quarter with a pair of free throws after drawing a quick. After sinking both free throws, the Bears turned their attention toward shutting down the lane defensively.

San Antonio Taft’s Demetric Mims, who finished with seven points, hit a layup and a pair of free throws to make it a 18-17 ball game with 6:19 left during the opening half.

The Raiders started to slow down San Antonio Brennan and finished the half on a 7-4 run thanks to baskets by Roman Flores, JD Riojas and Tristan Holden to grab a 28-27 halftime lead.

The second half, though, simply belonged to the Bears. Brennan opened the third quarter with a 10-3 run to retake the lead for good.

Ward, who finished with 13 points, hit a free throw which was followed by a quick bucket by Robert Jackson and another Flemings' basket. Flemings finished the contest with a game-high 21 points for the Bears.

San Antonio Taft kept it close throughout the third, but San Antonio Brennan's intensity and physicality on defense just wore out the Raiders. Brennan reeled off a 14-5 run to close out the third quarter and widen the gap, taking a 51-36 lead into the final frame.

Then led by Flemings, the Bears put on an aerial attack offensively to outscore San Antonio Taft 22-18 during the final 8 minutes of game time. The Raiders started to foul Brennan during the waning minutes of the second half, but the Bears knocked down 12 of 15 of their attempts from the free-throw line during the fourth quarter.

San Antonio Brennan (30-7) advances to the Region IV-6A boys basketball tournament for the second straight season, where the Bears will face the Round Rock Stony Point Tigers (32-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3, at Northside Gym in San Antonio.

All photos by Clara Sandoval