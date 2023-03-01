Open in App
Knoxville, TN
See more from this location?
WJHL

Vols crush Arkansas, but might have lost Zeigler for the rest of the season

By Kenny Hawkins,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430AJX_0l3NNxnP00

Knoxville, TN — 12th ranked Tennessee faced Arkansas at T-B-A…Before the game they said goodbye to 6 seniors playing in their final home game. Vols were dialed in when Tobe Awaka gives it back to Zakai Zeigler for the early lay-up.

Later off the the inbounds pass the Z-man gives up the alley-oop to Olivier Nkamhoua for the slam dunk, the senior had 16 pts.

Scary moment later in the first half of the game when Zeigler goes to the floor screaming in pain to what looks like a knee injury…He was taken to the locker room and did not return, he will have further evaluation…

Vols left no doubt at that point Santigo Vescovi poured in 14 pts. and the Vols win easily Tuesday night 75-57.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Vols Zeigler lost for the season with a torn ACL
Knoxville, TN4 days ago
TIMELINE: What led to Lisa Edwards’ death and has happened since
Knoxville, TN4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dean dominates in Cavs’ SAC semifinal upset over No. 9 LMU
Harrogate, TN1 day ago
TDOT: Traffic alert issued for Washington/Sullivan Co. routes
Kingsport, TN4 hours ago
Knoxville Police: Third person arrested in connection to JC man’s shooting death
Knoxville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy