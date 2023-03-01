Land Transfers

The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.

A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.

Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.

Sept. 22: 0.123 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Ashe Storage, LLC. Grantors: David P. and Melina H. Ashley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 0356.

Sept. 22: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Todd R. and Lisa A. Woods. Grantors: Shenif Ladak and Phillip S. Barbour. Excise Tax: $780. Value: $390,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0378.

Sept. 22: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Salvatore J. and Tamera Canzone. Grantors: David M. and Michele A. Hayes and the Hayes Family Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 0413.

Sept. 22: 0.039 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Johnnie and Grace Brown. Grantors: Rocky and Cherie L. L. Baldwin. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 0444.

Sept. 22: 0.514 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Charles L. Kennedy, Jr. and the Charles L. Kennedy, Jr. Revocable Trust of 2014. Grantors: Rocky and Cherie L. L. Baldwin. Excise Tax: $210. Value: $105,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0447.

Sept. 22: 22.184 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Chadwick Collins. Grantors: Richard and Elizabeth A. Collins and Alan and Kimberly S. Hill. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 0450.

Sept. 23: 0.43 Acres, Elk Township. Grantee: Matthew Connell. Grantors: John W. and Betsy M. Ward. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0453.

Sept. 23: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantee: Stephen B. King. Grantors: Ernie W. and Barbara Carpenter. Excise Tax: $384. Value: $192,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0455.

Sept. 23: 6.924 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: ACF Land, LLC. Grantors: Howard J. and Kathleen A. Turnmire. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 0511.

Sept. 23: 1.661 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: David P. and Melinda H. Ashley. Grantors: Timothy R. and Teresa E. Hamby. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0515.

Sept. 23: 2.387 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Gale and Patricia Spence. Grantors: John Patterson and Brenda Mendraia. Excise Tax: $570. Value: $285,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0519.

Sept. 23: 0.9 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Ismail S. and Elizabeth B. Said. Grantors: Jimmy L. Hamby, II and Colby C. Hamby. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0539.

Sept. 23: 2.557 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Mark S. Rader and Helen G. Patton. Grantor: Helen G. Patton. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 0560.

Sept. 23: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Russell A. and Sherriann N. Hepps. Grantor: WMP Rocky Top Enterprises, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,035. Value: $517,500. Book: 0546. Page: 0572.

Sept. 23: 2.35 Acres, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Jonathan and Noelia Rudel. Grantors: Joyce A. Chastang and Arlette E. Hempen. Excise Tax: $1,540. Value: $770,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0594.

Sept. 26. 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Shawn Roland. Grantors: James S. Land and Lesley D. Creamer. Excise Tax: $77. Value: $38,500. Book: 0546. Page: 0601.

Sept. 26: 7.931 Acres, Helton Township. Grantee: Rickie D. White, Jr. Grantors: Robert G. and Carolyn Weckstrom. Excise Tax: $1,043. Value: $521,500. Book: 0546. Page: 0623.

Sept. 26: 21.108 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Steven P. and Rosemary E. Hall. Grantor: Highland Forestry, Land and Timber, LLC. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0667.

Sept. 26: 2.107 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Kathy Crepps. Grantor: James E. Witherspoon. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 0680.

Sept. 27: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: John W. Lineberger, Jr. Grantors: Barry and Karen Shelomith. Excise Tax: $174. Value: $87,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0685.

Sept. 27: 0.654 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Tyler M. and Tracy A. Brown. Grantors: Joanne Stanton and the Joanne Stanton Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $1,000. Value: $500,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0691.

Sept. 27: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantees: David M. Rushing, Jr. and Tracy R. Wright. Grantors: David M. Rushing, Jr., Marsha H. Rushing and the Marsha H. Rushing Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 0716.

Sept. 27: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Jeff and Carol Thompson. Grantors: Merry K. Blair, Patricia A. Porter, the Patricia A. Porter Trust and Peak Trust Company-AK. Excise Tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0720.

Sept. 27: 5 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Tony and Sherry Eller. Grantor: Homestead Development Corporation. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 0725.

Sept. 27: 4 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Gentry Construction Company, Inc. Grantor: Homestead Development Corporation. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 0728.

Sept. 27: 6 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Eddie and Cindy Lewis. Grantor: Homestead Development Corporation. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 0731.

Sept. 27: 2.112 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Ridgeline Self Storage, LLC. Grantor: Gentry Construction Company, Inc. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0546. Page: 0758.

Sept. 27: 0.711 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Steven and Samantha J. Asadoorian and Parker S., Kala J., Steven J. and Robin D. Johnson. Grantors: Meryl O. Johnson and Phyllis J. Goss. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0546. Page: 0761.