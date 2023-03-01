Ashe County Events

The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.

March 4

Live Music at the Old Barn Winery — Steve Lewis and Josh Scott will be performing at the Old Barn Winery from 2 to 5 p.m.

March 5

Gospel Music According to Doc Watson — Local musicians will celebrate Doc Watson’s 100th birthday anniversary at New River Calvary Church, located at 922 Railroad Grade Road in Fleetwood. The event will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and is free to the public.

March 8

Lucy Loves Desi at the Schaefer Center — Lucy Loves Desi will be performed from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Schaefer Center in Boone. Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer, son of “I Love Lucy” show creator Jess Oppenheimer, spins this fast-paced, witty tale of Lucy and Desi’s battles with CBS, from who would play Lucy’s husband to whether Lucy could really be seen pregnant on TV. With their daughter, Lucie Arnaz, serving as advisor, this hilarious, behind-the-scenes, true story of TV’s sitcom brings as much heart and humor to the stage as an episode of I Love Lucy itself. Purchase tickets at theschaefercenter.org or call (828) 262-4046.