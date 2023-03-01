Avery A&E Calendar

Banner Elk

Banner Elk Book Exchange

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Located at the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk.

Kids Crafty Hour

Craft classes for children at The Drawing Room of Foscoe starting at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. All materials for the class are provided, along with a snack. Family discounts are available and you can also save by purchasing multiple classes at one time.

Live music at Blind Elk Tap Room

Free concert from Boone-based musicians Pressley Laton, Daniel Ames and Austin Summers at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.

“No Man’s Land” All-Women Adventure Film Festival

Film showing at Lees-McRae’s South Campus Outdoor Amphitheater as a part of the university’s High Country Adventure Film and Speaker Series. The showing starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 and tickets are $5 for LMC faculty, staff, alumni, students and children under five and $10 for everyone else.

Beech Mountain

Karaoke Night

From 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays at Beech Mountain Brewing Company until Thursday, March 2.

An Evening With Sam Bush: The Not So Gala Gala

Inaugural event at Beech Mountain Brewing Company’s Taproom and Grill beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 3. The event is in support of the Colon Cancer Coalition. General admission tickets are $45 in advance, and VIP tickets are $125 in advance, which includes early access, Hors d’oeuvres and exclusive access to the Red Baron Room and bar.

Winter Music Series With The Reggie Sullivan Band

Free concert for all ages at Beech Mountain Brewing Company’s Taproom and Grill from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.

Winter Music Series With The Shelby Rae Moore Band

Free concert for all ages at Beech Mountain Brewing Company’s Taproom and Grill starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.

Crossnore

Crossnore Jam

The Crossnore Jam happens each first Friday of the month year round at the Tudor Vance Meeting House. Drop by for music and fun.

Linville

Sunset at the Swinging Bridge

Experience the sunset from the top of Grandfather Mountain. Participants are strongly encouraged to bring flashlights or headlamps and wear heavy winter jackets, hats, gloves and rubber-soled shoes. Event tickets are $40 for adults, $24 for children ages four to 12 and $14 for Bridge Club Members and include all-day access to the park before the event, which starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.

Newland

Avery County Museum

Open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, along with the Old Linville Depot and Tweetsie 505 Caboose.

Riverwalk Quilt Guild

Meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at Newland Christian Church.

Seven Devils

Book Club

Meets at the Seven Devils Community Center at 2 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month. Reading list can be found at https://www.sevendevils.net/events/1132/3707.

Sugar Mountain

Snowshoe Tours

One-hour long snowshoe tour at Sugar Mountain Resort. Tours are available at 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Adult tours are for ages 12 and older, while children’s tours are available for 8-11 year olds. Tours cost $33 per person and includes the snowshoe rental.

The Rockabilly’s

Live music at Sugar Mountain Resort from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.

Sugar Mountain Resort’s Easter Egg Hunt

Children 12 and under are invited to dress up in their best Easter costumes and join Sugar Bear and Sweetie Bear to search for prize-filled eggs on the slopes. Valid lift/slope tickets or passes are required for participation. Participants will meet at the bottom of the Easy Street slope at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 12.

Spruce Pine

March Moon Madness at Bare Dark Sky Observatory

Night of moongazing hosted by the Bare Dark Sky Observatory Space Rangers. Tickets are $5 for children and $20 for adults, and the event will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, and at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.