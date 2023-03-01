Responder Wellness Coalition reaches more than 15 agencies at informational meeting

BOONE — The newly formed Responder Wellness Coalition reached multiple High Country agencies at one of its first meetings on Tuesday, Feb. 21. During the meeting, attendees learned about the nonprofit’s plan to support first responders in the High Country.

The meeting began with organization founder Valerie Mailman introducing board members Tim Fox and Laura Wilson and the nonprofit’s mission in the High Country to the roughly 50 attendees. The organization aims to increase access to mental health services for first responders by eliminating barriers such as accessibility, affordability and stigma.

Guest speaker Rick Baker, founder of Responder Support Services in Asheville, then spoke on the behavioral health, mental health services and career-saving strategies he and his clinicians provide exclusively to first responders.

“The need for the service is in every area, the job of emergency services isn’t getting any easier,” Baker said. “First responders are a tough crowd to read, but a lot of individuals came to me after the meeting expressing their support.”

Following Baker’s presentation, Mailman said Director of Avery County EMS Mike Edmisten shared that the Responder Support Services led his team in an impactful and successful debriefing following an incident in his county.

Mailman said representation from more than 15 emergency departments from Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties were present at the meeting, with many chiefs expressing the need and want for the services in the area.

Mailman said moving forward, the main priority of the nonprofit is to start fundraising to begin providing services.

“We are elated to see such enthusiasm and positive energy from the agencies who attended,” Mailman said. “Now we need to focus on raising funds to ensure that all the agencies of Watauga, Avery and Ashe counties will benefit.”

Baker said in order for Responder Support Services to expand into the area, office space and a qualified clinician is needed. He said the organization is open to working with a commercial landlord that is passionate about providing services to first responders to find a location.

The Responder Wellness Coalition’s first program is projected to launch May 1 with the “Got Your Six” program, which will help first responders pay for all out-of-pocket expenses for mental health services in the area.

For more information, visit responderwellnesscoalition.org or info@responderwellnesscoalition.org.