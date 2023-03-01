Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
8 News Now

Motorcyclist killed in southwest Las Vegas crash

By Julia Romero,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nV2w2_0l3NGEpx00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A deadly motorcycle crash in the southwest Spring Valley area shut down traffic on Tuesday night.

Police said the 58-year-old motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Desert Inn at Tenaya when a driver in a Toyota traveling westbound made a left-hand turn at a flashing yellow arrow in front of the motorcyclist.

The crash was reported around 9 p.m. The Toyota driver stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

The Toyota driver and his passenger suffered minor injuries. The motorcyclist was taken to UMC where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office. This is the 17th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2023.

Desert Inn Road was closed in both directions at Belcastro Street and Monte Cristo Way for several hours while police investigated.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
CCFD responds to fire at Boulder Station, hotel guests evacuated
Las Vegas, NV16 hours ago
Female driver killed in single-vehicle crash in west valley, Metro says
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas drivers express concern ahead of 18-month construction project on Charleston
Las Vegas, NV11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman dead after crashing into pole in west Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Metro: 19-month-old girl dies two weeks after hit-and-run crash in east valley
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
'My biggest fear is someone will hurt him,' Family of 13-year-old runaway asks for public's help
Las Vegas, NV16 hours ago
SWAT, Las Vegas police respond to barricade after husband fires round into house ceiling
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
19-month-old girl left at scene of car crash dies from her injuries; driver still at large
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Las Vegas police investigate deadly crash near Nellis Air Force Base
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas officers involved in Henderson police shooting near Galleria mall identified
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Homicide in northern Las Vegas apartment leaves 19-year-old dead: police
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Guests evacuated after fire at Boulder Station
Las Vegas, NV17 hours ago
Northbound lanes closed on Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas due to crash
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Suspect in deadly Moxham shooting apprehended in Las Vegas, DA says
Johnstown, PA1 day ago
Summerlin Parkway: Long-Term Lane Restriction Alert
Las Vegas, NV21 hours ago
Las Vegas valley under wind advisory Sunday; gusts up to 50 mph expected
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Driver alert: Expect delays in two areas west of downtown for road improvements, city says
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Smoking elevator motor prompts hotel guests to evacuate Boulder Station
Las Vegas, NV16 hours ago
'I don't know what happened': Hit-and-run victim shares story after arrest made in case
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Man found shot to death at apartment near Craig, Nellis
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
North Las Vegas welcomes 1st LGBTQ+ center
North Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Report: Man arrested by police for drugging models at Las Vegas house party
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
North Las Vegas hosts inaugural mariachi student competition
North Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Missing woman last seen leaving hospital in Pahrump
Pahrump, NV2 days ago
Cycling safety gets new voice in Las Vegas as deaths climb in 2022; ride planned Saturday
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Coroner identifies man stabbed to death after argument on Las Vegas bus
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Las Vegas police: Man drove 89 mph in 45-mph zone before crash that killed 73-year-old
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Construction of bullet train from SoCal to Las Vegas set to begin
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
More snow, more driving dangers en route to Spring Mountains
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy