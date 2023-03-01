Motorcyclist killed in southwest Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A deadly motorcycle crash in the southwest Spring Valley area shut down traffic on Tuesday night.

Police said the 58-year-old motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Desert Inn at Tenaya when a driver in a Toyota traveling westbound made a left-hand turn at a flashing yellow arrow in front of the motorcyclist.

The crash was reported around 9 p.m. The Toyota driver stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

The Toyota driver and his passenger suffered minor injuries. The motorcyclist was taken to UMC where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office. This is the 17th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2023.

Desert Inn Road was closed in both directions at Belcastro Street and Monte Cristo Way for several hours while police investigated.

