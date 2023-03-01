Open in App
North Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
KTNV 13 Action News

Sneak peak into a new equality center opening in North Las Vegas

By Sean DeLancey,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xp08V_0l3NFVYr00

When fully open, the North Las Vegas Equality Center will be the first of its kind resource facility in it's region of the valley providing supplies and opportunities for the LGBTQ community that organizers said could save lives.

Director Chris Davin gave 13 Action News a tour of the facility ahead of Saturday's grand opening highlighting the free HIV testing and clinic room, the food pantry, and the community gathering space where people can host town halls or support groups.

The facility is designed to help people living in North Las Vegas like Kimberly Cummings.

"This center, it's going to change lives," Cummings said. "It's going to change lives."

She said, as a lesbian woman, that it's been refreshing to watch as people in North Las Vegas have a place to find acceptance and inclusion with the center in its partial opening phase.

"Seeing so many people and hearing their stories, it's inspiring," Cummings said. "It's really inspiring what Chris is doing for the community."

Davin said he expanded from his original center in Henderson to North Las Vegas to ensure equitable access to care and community for people on the other side of the Las Vegas valley.

"We want to make sure that we're convenient for people," he said. "We have a lot of LGBT who are either homeless, don't have cars, might be working two jobs, and we want to provide for them."

Cummings said her main hope was to reach every vulnerable person possible with continued expansion.

"I just hope that we're able to reach the masses," she said. "To reach the masses, but also reach the voiceless."

The grand opening was scheduled for Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the facility at 3410 E Centennial Pkwy. Suite 100, North Las Vegas.

Davin said the organization runs on the generosity of the community, and anyone interested in assisting can visit NLVequalitycenter.org .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas welcomes 1st LGBTQ+ center
North Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
CCFD responds to fire at Boulder Station, hotel guests evacuated
Las Vegas, NV19 hours ago
City of Las Vegas begins road, sewer improvements on Charleston and Rancho
Las Vegas, NV5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'Guns in the Library' event to feature Kyle Rittenhouse
Las Vegas, NV2 hours ago
‘My biggest fear is someone will hurt him,’ Family of 13-year-old runaway asks for public’s help
Las Vegas, NV19 hours ago
Las Vegas double amputee veteran robbed by caregiver housed after eviction, dilemmas loom over housing others
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Smoking elevator motor prompts hotel guests to evacuate Boulder Station
Las Vegas, NV18 hours ago
Behind Flowing Tide’s growth? Brothers who moved from slot providers to tavern business
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Guests evacuated after fire at Boulder Station
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Las Vegas Has An Unexpected Cannabis Problem
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Police, SWAT respond to barricade situation in central Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Shop, eat, save: 8 great bargains in the Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Fast-growing Nevada food chain opening new location
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Clark County holds fact-finding review in shooting death of 49-year-old man
Las Vegas, NV4 hours ago
Mar. 29-31: With Billions on the Line, North America’s Largest Electric Vehicle Charging Expo Comes to Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV7 hours ago
Plans in motion to build a high-speed bullet train from California to Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Suspect in deadly Moxham shooting apprehended in Las Vegas, DA says
Johnstown, PA1 day ago
Legionnaires’ disease found in two recent guests of the same Las Vegas hotel
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Missing woman last seen leaving hospital in Pahrump
Pahrump, NV2 days ago
Nevada women make inroads into the construction industry
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
1 year later, Dollar Loan Center has become the heart of Green Valley
Henderson, NV2 days ago
Kelsea Ballerini announces tour stop at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Woman dead after crashing into pole in west Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Man found dead in northeast Las Vegas apartment during welfare check
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Mario’s WestSide Market Prepares for Major Expansion
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
LVing: Seven Hills home offers luxury Las Vegas lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Life is Beautiful holds special presale for Las Vegas locals
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Report: Man arrested by police for drugging models at Las Vegas house party
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Thieves targeting pool equipment from Las Vegas homes
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Las Vegas valley under wind advisory Sunday; gusts up to 50 mph expected
Las Vegas, NV22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy