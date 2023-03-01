Valdosta State women defeat Montevallo in GSC basketball tourney quarterfinals

The Valdosta State women’s basketball team defeated Montevallo 71-66 in overtime of the quarterfinal round of the 2023 Gulf South Conference women’s basketball tournament Tuesday inside the Complex at Valdosta State.

Valdosta State (22-5), the No. 4 seed in the tournament, outscored No. 5 seed Montevallo 12-7 in the overtime period to earn the win.

Regulation ended with the game tied 59-59.

Jirah Ards led the Blazers with 18 points, Kate Tanner and Tamiya Francis, followed with 16 points each, while Aleisha Curry tallied 11 points in the win.

Francis added eight assists in the contest.

Michaella Edwards and McCarley Northway paced the visiting Falcons (12-17) with 15 points each, while Northway added 14 rebounds.

Up next, the Blazers will play No. 1 seed Lee (24-5) in the semifinal round of the tournament inside Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama at 1 p.m. eastern time Saturday.