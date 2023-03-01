Game Commission to host waterfowl briefing

Hunters and members of waterfowl organizations can attend the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s virtual annual waterfowl briefing, streamed by the agency’s Facebook page, on March 9 at 1 p.m.

Waterfowl Program Specialist Nate Huck and Wildlife Operations Division Chief Ian Gregg will review the proposed 2023-24 waterfowl hunting seasons, regulations, and federal frameworks along with the 2020 waterfowl hunter survey results. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

Public comments on the proposed seasons can be submitted via email to waterfowlcomments@pa.gov or via mail to Pennsylvania Game Commission from Feb. 10 through March 19.

With public comments and results of the 2020 hunter survey, commission staff will prepare and present the recommended 2023-24 waterfowl and migratory bird seasons, bag limits and related criteria to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for final approval.

A recording of the briefing will be available to view online at www.pgc.pa.gov.