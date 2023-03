golobos.com

Lobos Make 16 Three-Pointers at Fresno State to Improve Win Streak to Six By Allison Weiss, 5 days ago

By Allison Weiss, 5 days ago

FRESNO, Calif.—LaTascya and LaTora Duff combined for 13 three-pointers, with LaTascya tying her career high with eight, and 46 points as the Lobos won their ...