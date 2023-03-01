Open in App
Ogden, KS
KSNT News

Ogden community hosts spaghetti fundraiser for hit-and-run victim

By Cyro Asseo de Choch,

5 days ago

OGDEN, Kan. ( KSNT ) — On Tuesday, the Ogden community held a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for a man who was badly injured in a hit-and-run earlier this month.

The fundraiser for Cody Benyshek was entirely based on community donations and a raffle was held for select Kansas City Chiefs merchandise. All proceeds went to Benyshek and his family.

The victim’s mother says the community support has been incredible. Teresa Ebel says they’ve really galvanized around her, her son and their family during these trying times.

“I can feel the love. It helped his healing,” Ebel said. “This spaghetti fundraiser means so much to our family and the community of Ogden.”

The Ogden Community Center is hosting a fundraiser benefit for Cody Benyshek, 30, who was badly injured after a hit-and-run earlier this month.

The hit-and-run occurred on February 11th on the 4700 block of Skyway Drive near the Manhattan regional airport, according to the Riley County Police department.

If you have any knowledge about the incident, have seen anything suspicious that would connect a vehicle or person to the incident, or have any tips please call RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

