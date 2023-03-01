Elizabeth Holmes’ Kids: Everything To Know About The 2 Children She Shares With Husband Billy Evans

Image Credit: Peter DaSilva/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Holmes is known as a former biotechnology entrepreneur and convicted American fraudster.

She is the mother of two children.

Elizabeth has been married to William “Billy” Evans since 2019.

Their youngest child was announced through recent court documents.

Elizabeth Holmes, 39, has been making headlines for being convicted of multiple counts of fraud, but she’s also a doting mother of two children she shares with husband William “Billy” Evans. The Theranos founder, who is set to start an 11-year prison sentence in April 2023, is trying to appeal her case, and her defense team recently revealed her second child was privately born, in a motion filed in federal court, according to, CBS News. The team presented the new child as a reason she shouldn’t be imprisoned while she appeals her conviction, but it’s unclear if she will be granted the request.

As we wait for the determination of Elizabeth’s future, find out more about her and Billy’s children below.

William Holmes Evans

Elizabeth had her first child in 2021 and her second in 2023. (Peter DaSilva/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

William Holmes Evans is Elizabeth and Billy’s first child. He was born in July 2021, two years after the lovebirds were married in a private ceremony. She announced the pregnancy in March 2021 and since she was already arrested for fraud at that point, the pregnancy caused the trial to be delayed, via ABC News. The trial had also been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but once it started after Elizabeth gave birth, the judge allowed a quiet room on the premises that allowed the new mom to spend time with her son during breaks.

Amid her pregnancy news, biotech professional, Anne Kopf-Sill, admitted she thought she purposely started a family to get a lighter prison sentence. “I think she is hoping to get a lighter sentence,”she told KRON4. “Everyone feels sorry for children that have to grow up without both parents. Even though they may be unsympathetic to Elizabeth … there still is feeling for doing something for innocent children.”

Second Child

Elizabeth and Billy, seen here out and about, share two children. (JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The pregnancy of Elizabeth and Billy’s second child was announced in Nov. 2022, and the birth was revealed in the court documents for a motion filed by her defense team in Feb. 2023. No details about the gender or birthdate were given, but the new baby was the reason for the defense to ask that Elizabeth don’t be imprisoned as she waits to appeal the case.

“Ms. Holmes has deep ties to the community: She is the mother of two very young children; she has close relationships with family and friends, many of who submitted letters at sentencing vouching for her good character; and she volunteers with a rape crisis and counseling organization,” the documents in the motion read.