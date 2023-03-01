Distance-learning day for WCSD; I-80 closed; snow delays for UNR, TMCC

Near-continuous snowfall throughout the afternoon and evening on Tuesday has prompted a second straight distance-learning day for students in the Washoe County School District, and school closures for the Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District.

Meanwhile, there are two-hour delays for the Carson City School District, the University of Nevada, Reno, Truckee Meadows Community College and Western Nevada College.

Here's what we know:

WCSD: The district announced Wednesday morning that there would be a distance-learning day on Wednesday due to hazardous weather and road conditions. Grab-and-go lunches would be available for pickup between 9 and 11 a.m. at Clayton, O'Brien, Pine and Sky Ranch middle schools and Wooster High School.

Carson City School District: The capital's K-12 students will be on a two-hour delay for Wednesday; pre-school classes and breakfast will be canceled.

UNR: Operations at the university's main campus will be delayed until 10 a.m., as well as at the Redfield Campus in south Reno. All in-person classes before 10 a.m. are canceled. Remote and web classes will be held as scheduled. In-person classes at UNR's Lake Tahoe campus are suspended for the entire day Wednesday.

TMCC: Operations at TMCC will be delayed until 10 a.m., including in-person classes and the child care center. Web classes and remote services will be held as scheduled.

WNC: Operations at Western Nevada College, including campuses in Carson City and Douglas County and the WNC Child Development Center, will be delayed until 10 a.m.

Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District: A snow day has been declared for Wednesday; all schools are closed.

Road conditions

Check the latest conditions at nvroads.com and roads.dot.ca.gov .

Interstate 80 remained closed due to zero visibility between Gold Ranch Road in Nevada and Applegate in Placer County as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Interstate 580 has reopened between Reno and Carson City as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

has reopened between Reno and Carson City as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Mount Rose Highway remained closed between Galena Creek Park in south Reno and Jupiter Drive in Incline Village as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Weather outlook

The National Weather Service's blizzard warning for the Lake Tahoe area and Mono County will expire at 4 a.m. Wednesday. The winter storm warnings also expire Wednesday at 4 a.m. for Reno, Carson City and Minden, along with Lassen, Plumas and Sierra counties in California.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week in Reno-Sparks:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 27, with a 10% chance of snow showers before 7 a.m. Expect winds of 20-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Temperatures will drop to 9 F overnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 36; winds around 5 mph. Overnight lows around 21.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 33; winds 5-10 mph. Overnight ows around 17.

Saturday: Snow is expected to return in the afternoon and evening. High near 36, overnight low around 20.

Snow is expected to return in the afternoon and evening. High near 36, overnight low around 20. Sunday: Chance of snow, with a high near 33 and an overnight low around 15.

The Lake Tahoe basin should see a break in the snowfall before the weekend:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers; highs 20-25. Expect windy conditions in the afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph, and ridge gusts up to 50 mph. Overnight, temperatures should drop to the single digits, with ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, with highs ranging from 37 to 42. Overnight lows 8 to 18.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with highs 31 to 26. Clouds returning overnight, with lows 10 to 20.

Saturday: A chance of afternoon snow turns to likely heavy snow overnight. Highs of 28 to 33; overnight lows 9 to 19.

A chance of afternoon snow turns to likely heavy snow overnight. Highs of 28 to 33; overnight lows 9 to 19. Sunday: Heavy snow continues through the day and into Sunday night, with highs of 24 to 29 and lows of 9 to 19.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Distance-learning day for WCSD; I-80 closed; snow delays for UNR, TMCC