Chicago Election Day Wrap-Up: The races that have been decided heading into Wednesday

CHICAGO — Election day in Chicago has come and gone.

Here are races around the city that have been decided as we move into Wednesday morning:

1st Ward

Runoff: Daniel La Spata – Sam Royko

La Spata is running for a 2nd term. He identifies as a Democratic Socialist and has been endorsed by unions and DSA Chicago.

He has sponsored measures for safe bike lines and bus lanes. He supports a hike on the real

estate transfer tax to fund services for the homeless.

La Spata has backed an ordinance to create local community police councils and has said he wants to cut police funding.

Royko is an attorney and the son of legendary Chicago political columnist, Mike Royko, who wrote often about City Hall and referred to aldermen as the “lowest form of political life.”

Royko got involved in politics after his girlfriend was carjacked in 2021 in the middle of the day,

in Wicker Park.

A member of the Greater West Town Community Coalition, he often speaks out on public safety issues and has said he wants more police offers in the 1st ward, as well as more cameras and license plate readers.

2nd Ward

Unopposed: Brain Hopkins

3rd Ward

Unopposed: Pat Dowell

4th Ward

Runoff: Lamont Robinson – Prentice Butler

Robinson has been a State Representative since 2019, representing parts

of the South Side and South Loop. Illinois’ first black openly LGBTQ lawmaker.

In Springfield, he got $15M in funding for a new south side LGBTQ community

center. Robinson also owns his own Allstate Insurance agency.

He has the backing of Toni Preckwinkle (who previously held this position).

Butler is outgoing Ald. King’s chief of staff. He’s worked in the ward for 11

years. Worked for Michelle Obama (pre-WH days) while in undergrad at University of

Chicago, worked for Obama re-election campaign in 2012.

Says he wants to expand program to send mental health experts to respond to 911

calls, and continue King’s work on economic development.

7th Ward

Unopposed: Greg Mitchell

9th Ward

Called: Anthony A. Beale

Beale has served on City Council for the last 24 years. Has recently more recently been known for constant criticism of Mayor Lightfoot, including public battles on the Council floor. Beale has fought for the Red Line expansion and against Lightfoot’s increased speed camera tickets.

Longtime advocate for the Pullman Community Center and economic development across the ward.

11th Ward

Runoff: Anthony Ciaravino – Nicole Lee

Incumbent Nicole Lee was appointed to this position in March of 2022, after

Patrick Daley Thompson was convicted of tax fraud. Lee is the first Chinese-American member of Chicago’s City Council, now running for a full term. Says her priorities are safer neighborhoods, stronger schools and improved infrastructure and transportation.

Previously worked for United Airlines as director of social impact and community engagement.

Lee’s father was an aide to Richard M. Daley. Daley made a rare public appearance at a fundraiser for Lee earlier this month.

Ciaravino is a lifelong 11th ward resident and Chicago Police Department employee who works as a crisis intervention team member and instructor, teaching other officers about responding to calls pertaining to mental health.

He has served as President of Armour Square Park’s Advisory Council.

14th Ward

Called: Jeylu Gutierrez

Gutierrez is a staffer for Cook County Commissioner Alma Anaya

and was backed by Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia.

Born in Mexico and lives in Brighton Park. She has highlighted her work in the

community during the pandemic and 2020 Census.

Gutierrez says public safety and schools are top priorities, along with

keeping industrial pollution out of the southwest side neighborhoods.

15th Ward

Called: Raymond Lopez

Lopez originally was running for mayor, but decided to drop out and run for a third term as alderman instead. Lopez holds conservative views on crime. Often posts on social media blaming gangs for violence in the ward and appears on Fox News to talk about Chicago.

His home and office have been vandalized several times in incidents he has called

“gang intimidation”.

16th Ward

Called: Stephania Coleman

Coleman was running for a second term after first being elected in 2019 at 30 years old.

She is the daughter of Shirley Coleman, who was 16th ward alderwoman for 16 years. She touts her work bringing housing and retail to Englewood as well as a nature trail. She worked to replace Englewood Whole Foods after store shuttered last year.

19th Ward

Called: Matthew O’Shea

O’Shea was seeking a fourth term after first being elected in 2011. He lives in Beverly and has called public safety his biggest issue for the ward and the city. Often has sponsored police-related ordinances, including retention bonuses for officers.

O’Shea has hosted fundraisers for the Police Memorial Foundation and bulletproof vests for

officers.

He was also an ally of Rahm Emanuel and endorsed Lightfoot in the 2019 mayoral runoff.

O’Shea previously was a social worker and has been a board member for the Chicago Special

Olympics.

23rd Ward

Called: Silvana Tabares

Tabares was appointed to the seat in 2018 with backing of then-House Speaker Mike Madigan and retiring Alderman Mike Zalewski. She won a full 4-year term in 2019.

She previously served as State Rep for the area.

Tabares’ relationship with Madigan was fractured in 2021 over Madigan’s

successor in the Illinois House.

She is a full-time alderman who has been very vocal about supporting

police officers, trying to get rid of oversight agencies and stopping canceled

days off.

Tabares has received $110K in campaign donations from FOP since last year.

25th Ward

Called: Byron Sigcho-Lopez

Lopez was first elected to the seat in 2019 and is a member of the Council’s Democratic Socialist Caucus. Has been an outspoken alderman on affordable housing, environmental issues, and fighting back against gentrification.

He has received $100k from CTU and CTU-related PACs.

Lopez helped found the University of Illinois-Chicago’s bilingual adult education program and worked as Executive director of Pilsen Alliance.

26th Ward

Called: Jessie Fuentes

Fuentes was Co-Chair of the Puerto Rican Agenda and director of policy and

youth advocacy for the Puerto Rican Cultural Center.

She is an outspoken community activist who grew up in Humboldt Park and previously served as dean of students at 2 CPS schools.

Fuentes has the backing of Roberto Maldonado, though she acknowledges the two have had some policy differences in the past.

27th Ward

Unopposed: Walter Burnett

30th Ward

Runoff: Jessica Gutierrez – Ruth Cruz

Gutierrez is the daughter of former Congressman Luis Gutierrez and worked with the Puerto Rican Cultural Center. She forced Reboyras into a runoff in 2019 and lost by 300 votes.

Guttierez has said she will be a full time alderman and conduct an audit

of the ward in the first 100 days if elected.

Cruz works as an admissions director at Roosevelt University and is an elected

member of the Foreman College and Career Academy LSC.

She has been given $10k by Reboyras, but said she is her own person. Cruz has been attacked by Gutierrez before for her connection to Reboyras, accusing her of being anti-choice.

Cruz has said public safety is the most pressing issue and accountability in the neighborhood is a top priority.

32nd Ward

Unopposed: Scott Waquespack

33rd Ward

Called: Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez

The incumbent, Rodriguez Sanchez defeated Deb Mell in 2019 in a hotly contested race, by just 13 votes.

She is a Democratic Socialist who has been outspoken about issues around policing, affordable housing, and mental health.

Rodriguez-Sanchez is pushing for an increase on the real estate transfer tax to pay for

homelessness and the ‘Treatment not Trauma’ ordinance.

34th Ward

Called: Bill Conway

Conway is a Navy veteran and former prosecutor who ran for Cook County State’s Attorney in 2020 but lost to Kim Foxx. Has called public safety and “thoughtful development” top priorities, as well as making CTA more reliable and connected throughout downtown. Wants to create a new high school to serve West Loop children.

He was heavily criticized during State’s Attorney race for being bankrolled by his billionaire father, William Conway of the Carlyle Group. It does not appear his father has given money to this campaign, though Conway gave himself $50k and he has gotten donations from Door Dash, a Citadel exec and several unions.

Conway was endorsed by Gov. Pritzker, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth among others. He considered running for mayor before picking this office.

35th Ward

Unopposed: Carlos Ramirez-Rosa

42nd Ward

Unopposed: Brendan Reilly

43rd Ward

Runoff: Timmy Knudsen – Brian Comer

Knudsen was appointed to this seat in September and is now running

for a full 4-year term.

He is lawyer who also takes pro-bono cases of LGBTQ+ asylum applicants. Was appointed Chairman of the Chicago Zoning Board of Appeals by Lori Lightfoot.

Ex-Ald. Michele Smith and Marty Oberman issued a statement chastising Knudsen’s

handling of the ward so far, saying he hasn’t been transparent about crime and a

cannabis dispensary, while encouraging people to vote for Wendi Taylor Nations.

Knudsen in turn accused Taylor Nations of being a cyberbully. He has been endorsed by several local lawmakers, the Chicago Association of Realtors and Chicago Federation of Labor, among others.

Comer is the President of the Sheffield Neighborhood Association and serves as an 18th Police District beat facilitator. He helped co-found the 43rd Ward Alliance and was endorsed by the Tribune.

44th Ward

Unopposed: Bennett Lawson

45th Ward

Runoff: Jim Gardiner – Megan Mathias

Gardiner is seeking a second term to this position. Gardiner has faced endless controversy over the last 4 years. He is currently under federal investigation over whether he withheld constituent services from critics. He’s accused of using his power to have a constituent arrested over a lost cell phone, video has surfaced of him confronting political foes volunteers and his misogynistic texts were leaked last year.

He was stripped of his political positions after it came to light his ex-girlfriend took out an order of protection. Residents have rallied for him to resign but he has remained defiant.

Mathias announced her campaign in 2021 amidst scandals involving Gardiner. She is an attorney

who owns her own law firm and has also been endorsed by the Tribune.

47th Ward

Unopposed: Matt Marti n

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.