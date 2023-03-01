AMC movie theater popcorn line to be sold at Walmart in time for the Oscars

AMC movie theater popcorn line is expected to hit store shelves exclusively at Walmart a day before the Oscars.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, AMC Entertainment announced that they are collaborating with Walmart to release a line of microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn at hundreds of Walmart stores across the country.

The AMC Theatres popcorn is expected to hit store shelves on March 11 just in time for the Academy Awards on March 12, according to AMC Entertainment.

“With the launch of AMC Theatres’ new line of microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn, AMC yet again makes good on a promise made to our moviegoers and our investors. On March 11, which is Oscars weekend, we will enter the multi-billion-dollar retail popcorn industry with at-home popcorn that features the authentic taste of real movie theatre popcorn. We are especially pleased that we are doing so in an exclusive launch with Walmart, the largest retailer in the United States. We could not have found a better partner than Walmart for this important extension of the AMC experience into the home,” said Chairman and CEO of AMC Theatres Adam Aron in the news release.

“For years, AMC’s in-theatre innovations and initiatives like recliner seating, better food & beverage offerings, enhanced sight & sound presentation technology, AMC Stubs, and premium formats have focused on Making Movies Better at the movie theatre. Through our retail introduction of AMC Theatres microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn, we continue to Make Movies Better, this time in the comfort of your own home. And with popcorn now hitting shelves, we remain focused on future innovations that will continue to surprise and delight movie lovers and our shareholders,” said Aron.

The microwave AMC popcorn is expected to cost $4.98 for a six-pack, according to Deadline . The bags of ready-to-eat popcorn is expected to cost $3.98 each.

The microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn will include three flavors - lightly salted, classic butter, and extra butter, according to Deadline.

Aron on Twitter shared a video of the process of microwaves pouches of AMC popcorn being made, Deadline reported.

Aron in the news release also shared that once the line of popcorn rolls out to Walmart stores in the spring, AMC Entertainment plans to distribute their new microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn to more distributors.