Sissonville, WV
WOWK 13 News

Hoover beats Sissonville to head to sectional title game

By Cassidy Wood,

5 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a competitive one at West Virginia State, as No. 1 Herbert Hoover hosted rival No. 4 Sissonville for this sectional playoff.

This one stayed tight until the final quarter.

Hoover entered those final eight minutes up four, but then blew it open to win it by 20.

The final 72-52.

The storyline in this one – Dane Hatfield looked like he hurt his leg early on, but then posted a triple double. 23 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. Eli Robertson led it with 26 points.

Hoover now hosts Lewis County Friday for the section title game.

