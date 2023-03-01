Open in App
Aventura, FL
Miami Herald

Aventura commissioner with colon cancer joins national campaign to spread awareness

By Michelle Marchante,

5 days ago

Aventura City Commissioner Michael Stern regrets delaying his first colonoscopy.

While it’s generally recommended people start getting screened for colorectal cancer at 45, Stern waited until 52, when he began to feel pain and other symptoms. The doctors diagnosed him with stage IV colon cancer. The chemotherapy to treat his advanced cancer often left him with “no appetite, nausea, weakness,” he said.

If he hadn’t delayed the exam, doctors would have likely detected the cancer earlier, when it was easier to treat. Stern says fear is what kept him from the exam. The delay led to a more serious diagnosis.

“I was in a very dark place thinking that I wasn’t going to be here for another few years, because it was stage four ... So I was already making plans to say goodbye,” said Stern, recalling when he was diagnosed with cancer in October 2019.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends adults age 45 to 75 get a screening colonoscopy every 10 years, although if one or two small noncancerous polyps are found, people should get screened five years later, the National Cancer Institute says.

Colon cancer projected to increase among young people

While the diagnosis and death rate from colon or rectal cancer has decreased over the past several decades, likely due to earlier detection, lifestyle changes and better treatments, colorectal cancer remains the second most common cause of cancer deaths among men and women, according to the American Cancer Society. Men have slightly higher death rates then women. The American Cancer Society estimates that 1 in 23 men and 1 in 26 women will develop colorectal cancer in their lifetime.

“Young cases are also on the rise, and it’s estimated that colorectal cancer will be the leading cause of cancer deaths among those ages 20-49 in the next seven years if something doesn’t change,” according to national advocacy group Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC).

For Stern, who is now 55, his bout with cancer is an opportunity to raise awareness about the illness.

Stern’s story part of national campaign

The South Florida resident has become an ambassador for Fight CRC and is one of 15 survivors who will have his photo and story displayed on outdoor digital boards next to 27,500 blue flags planted on the National Mall in Washington between March 13-24. The flags represent the expected cases of colorectal cancer in people under 50, according to the group.

The display is part of the “Fight for More” campaign Fight CRC is launching to promote awareness of the cancer, its risks and to push lawmakers to fund more colorectal cancer research.

“Of the top five cancer killers, CRC [colorectal cancer] is the only one that doesn’t have its own research program and dedicated funding stream in the Department of Defense Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program,” the advocacy group said in a news release. “Instead CRC must compete for limited funding with about a dozen other cancers. CRC is increasing in young people, but we aren’t seeing the game-changing advances in research that could help patients of all ages.”

After months of treatment, Stern’s cancer went into remission and he was considered to be cancer free from August 2020 to January 2022. Then his cancer came back and he had to undergo surgery again. He’s now undergoing “clean up” chemo and is hoping his experience will inspire others to undergo timely screenings and other preventive measures.

Risk factors

While age is one of the biggest factors that increase a person’s risk for colorectal cancer , other risk factors include having inflammatory bowel disease such a Crohn’s disease, a personal or family history of colorectal cancer or colorectal polyps and a diet that’s high in red meats and processed meats like hot dogs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Cancer Society.

Some lifestyle factors can also increase your risk, including being overweight or obese, smoking, not exercising, and having a low-fiber and high-fat diet.

Early colorectal cancer often doesn’t have any symptoms. As a tumor grows, it might lead to symptoms such as bloody poop, abdominal pain, aches or cramps that don’t go away, unintended weight loss, diarrhea and constipation.

“This year we’re heading to the National Mall to get attention for colorectal cancer and ask our lawmakers to champion, support and prioritize colorectal cancer,” said Anjee Davis, president of Fight CRC, in a statement. “Our Ambassador stories will put a face to the issues at hand and showcase why we need urgent action — now.”

