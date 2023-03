CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Nitro jumped out to a 10-0 lead in their sectional playoff game at Winfield, and ultimately defeated the Generals by five.

The final 67-62.

Nitro will now face Ripley Friday for the sectional championship; the Vikings beat Point Pleasant Tuesday night, the final 64-54.

