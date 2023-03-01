Open in App
Saint George, UT
See more from this location?
FOX 13 News

Washington County teachers oppose district executive's comments on sick days

By Emily Tencer,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZTEKy_0l3Mm6Mb00

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Washington County School District is receiving backlash from some of its teachers after an email to administrators said a “mental health day” shouldn’t count as sick leave.

“Mental health is health. The fact of the matter is if you are unwell and unable to perform your job, you need to take a sick day,” said Amy Barton, president of the Washington County Educator’s Association.

Two weeks ago, the school district’s executive director of human resources sent an e-mail expressing concern over a “trend” to take a “much-needed break” referred to as a “mental health day.”

Lyle Cox warned that employees can’t use sick leave to “get away from the stresses of work and enjoy some time off.”

“It just kind of hit some teachers where it hurt because they are feeling those mental health stresses,” said Barton.

Barton said school districts have made progress tending to the mental health needs of students. When it comes to teachers, she said there could be more improvement.

“Teachers are also dealing with student trauma and that affects teachers. We take that trauma onto ourselves quite often,” she said.

A week later, Cox sent a second e-mail to all employees. He apologized that it was “not the goal to make anyone feel like their mental health was not important.” In his letter, he stood firm that staff are abusing policy “when they are not actually experiencing mental health issues.”

“I think there was appreciation that he acknowledged that the tone of the first e-mail did not help the delivery of the information,” said Barton.

Cox encouraged all employees to “prioritize mental health.”

Barton hopes this won’t stray teachers away from being open about their struggles.

“Let’s acknowledge the realities so that we can work on real solutions,” said Barton.

Read the full follow-up e-mail below:

Dear employees,

I would like to apologize for the tone of my original email about abuse of sick leave and mental health days. It was not my goal to make anyone feel like their mental health was not important, nor to hurt morale among our staff members.

My intent was to address a growing concern that has become more frequent regarding the use of sick leave for what would otherwise be a non-sick leave purpose. Simply put, some staff members are using sick or mental health days as vacation or personal leave. We understand that mental health is an important aspect of overall well-being and we fully support our employees in taking time off to prioritize their mental health. However, we have noticed that some employees have been abusing this policy by calling it a "mental health day" when they are not actually experiencing mental health issues.

We wanted to emphasize that sick leave is intended for employees who are genuinely unwell and unable to perform their job duties due to physical or mental health conditions. Calling in sick for reasons other than illness is a misuse of the policy and can have negative consequences for both the individual and the District. It can lead to increased workload and stress for other employees, decreased productivity, and can ultimately harm our ability to provide quality service to the students we serve.

We encourage all employees to prioritize their mental health and seek appropriate support when needed. We have resources available such as employee assistance programs and mental health resources through our health insurance provider and TAVA that is free for every employee, which includes temporary and part time employees. However, we ask that employees be transparent about the reason for their sick leave so that we can support them appropriately and ensure the policy is being used as intended. We will continue to audit leave requests and address those that may seem outside of intended sick leave and hope you will understand the necessity of this action.

Again, I regret that my prior email was not written carefully so as to explain and appropriately address our concerns. Please know that we do appreciate and support your efforts for our students.

Respectfully,

Lyle Cox
Executive Director, Human Resources
Washington County School District

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
Human remains found by hiker in southern Utah
Hurricane, UT21 hours ago
DCFS received complaints just weeks before Haight murders
Enoch, UT2 days ago
The BEST Burgers In Southern Utah: Iron County & Washington County
Cedar City, UT5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
St. George, the fastest growing metro in the US, is looking for water to keep the boom going
Saint George, UT1 day ago
Can Southwest Utah’s Water Supply Handle its Explosive Growth?
Saint George, UT1 day ago
Teen arrested for pointing gun, assaulting student outside Cedar City school
Cedar City, UT5 days ago
Convenience store break-in leads to SWAT standoff in Cedar City
Cedar City, UT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy