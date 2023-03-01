KDOT finalizing acquisitions to begin viaduct project

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is currently working out the finer details for the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. This includes utility coordination, navigating traffic routes through construction and wrapping up eminent domain negotiations.

Kansas Department of Transportation Road Squad Leader Debbie Tanking says they still have a few buildings and properties they are looking to acquire before they can go forward with construction and hope to have that wrapped up by spring 2024.

Tanking say Topeka will start seeing changes like municipal and utility relocation relocation later this summer. KDOT says expect to see noticeable progress by late 2024 into early 2025.

“It’s a really important project for KDOT, for the state and especially for the city with its impacts,” Tanking said. “So it’s really important to us that we’re ready to go and we are on pace to be ready to go.”

Tanking says they expect to issue another public update later in the spring.



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.