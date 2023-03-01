Lobo women’s basketball unleash Duff sisters on Fresno State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Twins LaTascya and Latora Duff combined for over half of New Mexico’s 88 points to help the University of New Mexico Lobos turn away Fresno State 88-68 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Tuesday night.
Before halftime, the Lobos were shooting over 70% from the three point line. They finished the game shooting 64% from deep, making 16 of 25 attempts. LaTascya Duff finished with a game-high of 27 points while Latora Duff scored 19 points. Four Lobos finished in double figures. Sports Desk: UNM men’s basketball ready to face Fresno State
Viane Cumber added 14 points while Shaiquel McGruder finished with 12 points and 9 rebounds. The game was Senior Night for Fresno State. With the win, New Mexico will head to the Mountain West Tournament next week as the number 4 seed with a first-round bye.
The Lobos finish the regular season with a 20-11 record, 12-6 in the Mountain West. Fresno State finish the regular season with a 10-21 overall record, 3-15 in the Mountain West. The Lobos will play 5 seed San Diego State in the Mountain West quarterfinals Monday at 3:30 MST. Fresno State will play Sunday as a 9 seed, facing 8 seed Nevada in a play-in game.
