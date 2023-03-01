Beckville knocks off Hawkins 65-54 in regional quarterfinal

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It was a packed house at the Herrington Patriot Center on the UT Tyler campus as Beckville and Hawkins faced off in the regional quarterfinal.

The Bearcats had a strong 4th quarter, to punch past the Hawks and win 65-54, punching their ticket to the regional tournament in Athens.

Sign up for KETK’s Local Sports Newsletter for the latest East Texas sports coverage delivered weekly to your inbox.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.