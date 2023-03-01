Open in App
Beckville, TX
See more from this location?
KETK / FOX51 News

Beckville knocks off Hawkins 65-54 in regional quarterfinal

By Garrett Sanders,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HdRCi_0l3Mh3p300

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It was a packed house at the Herrington Patriot Center on the UT Tyler campus as Beckville and Hawkins faced off in the regional quarterfinal.

The Bearcats had a strong 4th quarter, to punch past the Hawks and win 65-54, punching their ticket to the regional tournament in Athens.

Sign up for KETK’s Local Sports Newsletter for the latest East Texas sports coverage delivered weekly to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
LaPoynor handles adversity while punching their ticket to state
Larue, TX20 hours ago
LaPoynor punches their ticket to state for the second year in a row
Larue, TX1 day ago
Martin’s Mill outlasts Beckville 47-36 in regional semifinal
Athens, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LaPoynor beats Timpson 68-57 to advance to regional championship
Larue, TX2 days ago
Tyler’s Kristen Williams signs with Paul Quinn volleyball
Tyler, TX2 days ago
LaPoynor beats Grapeland 88-74 to advance to regional tournament
Athens, TX5 days ago
The Junior League of Longview hosting Girl Empowerment Tea
Longview, TX2 hours ago
2 Hawkins ISD teams heading to State Robotics Championship
Southlake, TX2 days ago
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits East Texas
Tyler, TX1 day ago
East Texans honor songwriter Townes Van Zandt
Ben Wheeler, TX17 hours ago
Tyler’s Fresh 15 sees most successful year yet
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Woman killed, 3 injured in crash on FM 3053 near Kilgore
Kilgore, TX6 hours ago
Sharon Shriners host 41st annual charity chili cook-off
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Nacogdoches resident to compete in World Championship Steak Cookoff
Nacogdoches, TX2 days ago
Kilgore ArtWalk returns after 1 year hiatus
Kilgore, TX1 day ago
‘Center of excellence’: Emmett J. Scott High School educated Black students in Tyler before integration
Tyler, TX5 days ago
ON-CAMPUS POLICE: How East Texas schools are improving safety
Jacksonville, TX4 days ago
Generator safety as we enter storm season
Tyler, TX4 days ago
Zonta Club of East Texas hosts antique show in Longview
Longview, TX1 day ago
Sylvania Church’s upcoming Missions Conference
Tyler, TX3 days ago
City of Tyler expands tornado preparedness measures
Tyler, TX3 days ago
National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes hit East Texas
Pickton, TX2 days ago
Kilgore Hungarian restaurant closed after losing roof in storm
Kilgore, TX3 days ago
Gov. Abbott to attend Parent Empowerment Night in Tyler
Tyler, TX3 days ago
Keeping life simple with ‘Hang Eze’
Tyler, TX3 days ago
VIDEOS: Possible tornado, storm damage reported in East Texas
Pickton, TX3 days ago
The mission of Goodwill Industries of East Texas
Tyler, TX3 days ago
3 Spring Hill ISD teachers camp out on a roof for a cause
Longview, TX5 days ago
Lindale ISD given ‘all clear’ after called-in threat causes lockdown
Lindale, TX5 hours ago
East Texas Women: Patricia Glass creates organization to support neurodivergent children
Tyler, TX5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy