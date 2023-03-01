WATCH: Eric Musselman and Ricky Council IV break down 75-57 loss to Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team fell on the road to Tennessee 75-57 on Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks had a lot of self-inflicted wounds in this one and the biggest being their 16 turnovers.

Tennessee had 42 points in the paint compared to Arkansas’ 18.

Hear what Eric Musselman and Ricky Council IV had to say about the loss in the videos above.

Arkansas plays in its final home game of the season this Saturday. They host Kentucky at 1 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena.

