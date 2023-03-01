Open in App
Fordland, MO
KOLR10 News

Fordland flys past College Heights into quarters

By Dan Lucy,

5 days ago

CARTHAGE, Mo–Girls high school basketball Tuesday night.

In class 2, Fordland played College Heights in a Sectional playoff.

And the Eagles looking inside to Mikay Suter for the basket, it’s 43-31 Fordland.

Then the kick out to Katlyn Fries for the three pointer, and Fordland was up by 13 points.

Later the Eagles on the move, Emma Trotter with the no look pass to Shelby Thomason for the layup, 50-33.

And Fordland wins 57-41, the Eagles play Norwood in the quarters on Saturday.

