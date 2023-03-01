One more storm is set to bring rain, snow and winds

The final storm of the week has finally arrived in Kern County and it is expected to bring additional rain, low-elevation snow and gusty winds through Wednesday.

The mountain passes could be impacted tonight and tomorrow morning once again due to snow and ice.

Dry weather with plenty of sunshine is forecast for Thursday and Friday with freezing temperatures across the San Joaquin Valley on both mornings. Freeze Watch and Warning will remain through the end of the work week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.