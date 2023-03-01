Open in App
Kern County, CA
See more from this location?
KGET

One more storm is set to bring rain, snow and winds

By Candy Cáceres,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZB8jj_0l3MYRQH00

The final storm of the week has finally arrived in Kern County and it is expected to bring additional rain, low-elevation snow and gusty winds through Wednesday.

The mountain passes could be impacted tonight and tomorrow morning once again due to snow and ice.

Dry weather with plenty of sunshine is forecast for Thursday and Friday with freezing temperatures across the San Joaquin Valley on both mornings. Freeze Watch and Warning will remain through the end of the work week.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kern County, CA newsLocal Kern County, CA
Rain, snow showers expected in Kern’s weekend forecast
Tehachapi, CA3 days ago
TUSD announces a two-hour delay Friday
Tehachapi, CA3 days ago
Multiple closures for major roads as latest storm passes through Kern County
Bakersfield, CA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Winter storm warning: Heavy snow and thunderstorms expected in California's Mariposa and Madera counties
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Here’s how much rain fell in Bakersfield in February
Bakersfield, CA4 days ago
Real Road to close partially to reverse traffic control
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Why are Tehachapi residents territorial over snow?
Tehachapi, CA3 days ago
Hwy 178 closed due to large rock slide
Weldon, CA5 days ago
I-5 through the Grapevine reopens Wednesday afternoon
Bakersfield, CA5 days ago
‘Boots in the Park’ organizers apologize for mayhem-inducing technical error
Bakersfield, CA18 hours ago
Hwy 58 reopens Thursday morning with CHP escorts
Tehachapi, CA5 days ago
Cuyama Valley groundwater plan approved. What does this mean for Big Carrot?
Santa Barbara, CA3 days ago
City of Bakersfield and partners re-dedicate baseball complex for new season opening
Bakersfield, CA20 hours ago
Sheriff’s deputies called to Lamont home, coroner on scene
Lamont, CA2 hours ago
Zingo’s is closing Sunday, set to reopen in May with new owners
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Randy's Donuts Bakersfield location closed after less than 2 years
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Image shows man suspected in ‘numerous’ burglaries, thefts in Oildale, Rosedale areas: KCSO
Oildale, CA16 minutes ago
CHP: 1 dead in Hwy. 58 crash near S. Chester Avenue
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 58 in central Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Woolworth’s owners remove glass front damaged by vandals; temporary wood replacement means renovation can begin
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
2 dead in fatal double-vehicle collision on Hwy 99
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Randy's Donuts in southwest Bakersfield appears to be closed
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Pet of the Week: Franco Jr.
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
BPD investigate threat made to another Highland High in Palmdale
Palmdale, CA2 hours ago
Drivers injured in fiery crash on Highway 119
Taft, CA4 days ago
Motorcyclist left with major injuries after crash on Rosedale Hwy
Bakersfield, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy