ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Reagan County Owls held off the Plains Cowboys 71-58 to win their third-round playoff game.

Reagan County will play Floydada in Levelland in the Region 1-2A tournament at the Texan Dome at 7:00 P.M. on March 3rd.

Watch the video above for highlights.

