LaPoynor beats Grapeland 88-74 to advance to regional tournament

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — It was an all East Texas matchup in Athens Tuesday night to see who would be heading back to the home of the Hornets for the regional tournament between LaPoynor and Grapeland.

The Flyers came out on top, beating the Sandies 8-74, and will now take on Timpson in the regional semifinal on Friday.

