UD tops La Salle 77-53 in home finale on senior night

By Joey DeBerardino,

5 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team defeated La Salle in league play 77-53 in the final home game of the regular season at UD Arena on Tuesday’s senior night to clinch a double-bye in next week’s A-10 tournament.

Team captain Toumani Camara, who could graduate this summer, was honored in pre-game ceremonies.

Dayton is now 20-10 overall and 12-5 in the Atlantic 10.

DaRon Holmes II recorded a team-high 16 points and added 10 rebounds for his 20th double-double. Mustapha Amzil had 10.  Holmes is also just five points away from 1,000 career points at UD.

The Flyers will head to Saint Louis on Friday, March 3rd for the A-10 regular season finale with tip-off set for 7 p.m.

