Cajun drop midweek game to McNeese, 5-4

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese starting pitcher Kainin Morrow made the most of his first start of the season as he held Louisiana-Lafayette scoreless in six innings of work and just two hits while striking out six as the Cowboys defeated the Cajuns 5-4 in mid-week baseball action on Tuesday night in front of 1,405 fans at Joe Miller Ballpark.

McNeese (4-4) had four hits but got big ones when needed including solo home runs from Brad Burckel to lead off the second inning and then a third inning solo shot by Payton Harden to put McNeese up 2-0.

The Cowboys added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings and after ULL (6-2) scored two runs in the top of the eighth to cut the margin to 4-2, Tré Obregon III drove in Josh Leslie to make it a 5-2 lead.

Christian Vega pitched the ninth and earned his first save of the season but not before the Cajuns made it interesting by cutting the lead to 5-4 and with the tying run on second base. But Vega got the next batter to ground out to third to end the game.

ULL finished with seven hits in the game as starting pitcher Brendon Moody (0-1) took the loss after allowing four runs on three hits in six innings of action.

McNeese will be back on the diamond on Wednesday night with a visit to Southern.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.